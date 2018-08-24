Mercedes Benz Offers Autonomous ADAM Course In Karnataka

Mercedes Benz India has offered an Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics course in the country since 2006. With an aim to provide trained service personnel and engineers, the course has gained popularity since its inception. Over 500 students who have undergone the course have been placed in Mercedes Benz’s dealer network. The course also provides support to the manufacturer’s state of the art facility in Chakan, Pune.

Mercedes Benz India have now collaborated with RV College of Engineering in Karnataka. The company has also increased its intake from 80 students in 2017 to 240 in 2018. Moreover, the ADAM course offered by RV College will be autonomous. Even before the debut of the course, the college was flooded with applications more than three times of the intake capacity. In response to such interest, Mercedes Benz aims to double the intake for the year 2019.

“Mercedes-Benz’s Mechatronic course has been a flagship programme where we actively support the Government’s ‘Skill India’ initiative through a PPP model. This course has been a flag bearer of our commitment towards developing a workforce which is not only high skilled for today’s industry requirements, but also ready for the challenges in the future transition which we foresee. We have been focusing continuously towards making Mechatronics course more accessible to aspiring and talented students across the country. Towards this we already have tripled the total intake this year to 240 seats across 8 institutes, both Government and autonomous. We now plan to double the current capacity in 2019 and bring more such reputed colleges under the aegis of ADAM course.” said Mr. Santosh Iyer, Vice-President, Customer Services & Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India. He added “Today there’s a dire need for a distinctive approach towards providing quality technical education to the students in this country, and also to make them employable for the industry. The inauguration of Mercedes-Benz’s first

Mechatronics course in Karnataka in collaboration with RV College of Engineering is a right step towards this direction. We have already received overwhelming response for the course underlying its popularity, and high industry acceptability. We will be continuing our efforts towards this direction and contributing towards making the auto industry ready for its next wave of highly complex future cars.”