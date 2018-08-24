770 HP Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Is Limited To 900 Units Worldwide

Automobili Lamborghini has unveiled the new Aventador SVJ in a worldwide premiere during Monterey Car Week in California at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. Production of the latest V12 super car from Lamborghini is limited to 900 units.

The new Aventador SVJ, where SV historically stands for Superveloce – meaning ‘superfast’ – takes the ‘Jota’ suffix, denoting its track and performance superiority. The Aventador SVJ has already claimed its position as the Nürburgring-Nordschleife production car record holder, completing the 20.6 km lap in just 6:44.97 minutes.

The most powerful series production V12-engined car produced to date by Lamborghini, the SVJ features an increase in power to 770 hp (566 kW) at maximum 8,500 rpm and 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. The SVJ accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.6 seconds. A top speed of more than 350 km/h is complemented by a braking distance of 100 km/h to 0 in 30 meters.

Lamborghini’s three driving modes – Strada, Sport and Corsa, as well as the EGO option – allow the driver to further customize his preferences for car set-up, the cockpit features Kombi graphics on the TFT digital dashboard display as well as showing live status of the ALA functions.

The SVJ is claimed to be significantly enhanced in appearance compared to the Aventador S. Upfront, the SVJ gets a new bumper with integrated side fins which features a new air intake and highlights the inclusion of Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA), Lamborghini’s patented active aerodynamics technologies.

Lamborghini’s patented ALA system was first seen on the Huracán Performante, and has been developed to an enhanced level for the Aventador SVJ, now ALA 2.0, including new optimized air inlets and aero channel designs. The system has been re-calibrated taking into account the enhanced vehicle’s lateral accelerations.

The first customers will take delivery of the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ at the beginning of 2019 with suggested retail prices as follows:

Country Suggested retail Price Europe EUR 349,116.00 (Taxes Excluded) UK GBP 291,667.00 (Taxes Excluded) USA USD 517,770.00 (GGT Included) China RMB 7,559,285.00 (Taxes Included) Japan YEN 51,548,373.00 (Taxes Excluded)

A special edition, named SVJ 63, is exclusively unveiled on the concept lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It pays homage to Lamborghini’s founding year of 1963: produced in a unique configuration, it demonstrates the rich use of carbon fiber and is made in an additional limited number of just 63.

Check out the complete image gallery below:

Check out all the details through the official release below: