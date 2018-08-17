Trending:
Maruti Suzuki Products To Get A Price Hike Of Up To INR 6,100
Home Mercedes Benz 4% Hike Across Mercedes-Benz Model Range

4% Hike Across Mercedes-Benz Model Range

|
Added in: Mercedes Benz
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google

Mercedes-Benz India, announced a hike of up to 4% across its range from 1st September, 2018. A 5% fall of of the Rupee against Euro along with the increasing Forex rate has put Mercedes-Benz under pressure had to take the step. The combination of all these factors led Mercedes-Benz India to upwardly revise the prices of its entire model range and also the retail finance rates the company said.

Roland Folger – MD and CEO – Mercedes Benz India

The cars Mercedes-Benz India car portfolio includes various cars. The hatchbacks include the A-Class and B-Class. Sedans include the CLA-Class, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, S-Class Maybach while the SUVs include the GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS. The C-Class and S-Class are available in cabriolet avatar.

Mercedes AMG S 63 Coupe

AMG, the performance wing of the Mercedes-Benz, offers the GLA45 4 MATIC, CLA45 4 MATIC, C 43 4 MATIC, C63S, E63S 4 MATIC+, GLS63 4 MATIC, G63 4 MATIC, S63 Coupe, GLE 43 coupe, GLC 43 4 MATIC Coupe, SLC 43, AMG GT Roadster, AMG GTS and the flagship GTR.    

Posted In:
Mercedes Benz
,
News
,
Follow Motoroids on Facebook
1.5M
Likes
Follow Motoroids on Instagram
78.6K
Followers