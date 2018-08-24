Kawasaki Z400 To Reportedly Debut By The End Of 2018

Kawasaki is reportedly working on a naked version of its new Ninja 400, the Z400. Latest reports suggest that the model will be unveiled by the end of 2018 before it goes on sale in 2019. The news about a naked Ninja 400 (Z400) does not come as a surprise as Kawasaki already offers roadster variant of its fully faired motorcycles. For example:

Ninja 250 (not available in Indian market) and Z250

Ninja 300 and Z300 (not available in Indian market)

Ninja 650 and Z650

Ninja 1000 and Z1000

The source report also adds that Kawasaki has filed new emissions documents with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) which suggest that the Japanese two-wheeler brand will have two 400cc motorcycles sharing the same engine. One of the motorcycles is listed as the Ninja 400, while the other has been tagged ‘ER400DK’. “ER” is Kawasaki’s code for naked bikes while “EX” is reserved for fully faired motorcycles.

Mechanical specifications of the Z400 is not likely to be different than the Ninja 400 and thus the naked roadster will use the same 399 cc, liquid cooled, parallel twin engine that produces a maximum power output of 49 PS @ 10,000 rpm and while the peak torque of 38 Nm comes up @ 8,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.

Feature list from the new Kawasaki Ninja 400 is also likely to carried to the Z400. So expect to see full LED headlamp, ZX-10R inspired LED tail light, new LCD panel for the instrument console and ABS.

Currently, Kawasaki India ‘Z’ model range includes the Z250, Z650, Z900, Z900RS, Z1000 and the Z1000R. The Z400 can bridge the massive gap between the 250 and 650 in the Indian market, and help Kawasaki compete against the likes of BMW G310R, and the KTM 390 Duke. Kawasaki is aggressively trying to localise its motorcycles which will help the brand to price its products aggressively. Remember the new 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 300, ZX-10R and the ZX-10RR which now retail for much affordable price tags that before?

Of course, the source report addresses the US market while the India launch details of the Kawasaki Z400 are scarce at the moment. We’ll keep you posted with more updates as and when they’re available.

Source: Visor Down

NOTE: Images of Kawasaki Z250 for representation purpose only