Mercedes Benz Launches the V-Class in India, Prices Start at INR 68.40 Lakh

Entering the luxury MPV market space in India, Mercedes Benz launched the new V-Class MPV in the Indian market today. A well known global model, the V-Class will be offered in two variants – Exclusive and Expression and comes with an option of either 6 or 7 seats. Prices for the Expression variant start at INR 68.40 Lakh whereas that of the Exclusive variant start at INR 81.90 Lakh. Both the variants will be sold as CBUs, built in Spain and will be offered with a BS VI compliant diesel engine. The 2-litre diesel motor delivers 161 hp and 380 Nm. Both models get THERMOTRONIC 2 Zone Automatic AC, Rear AC control units, Touchpad with handwriting recognition and Grab handles for ease of entry as standard. The V-Class will be offered in 4 colours – Obsidian Black Metallic, Cavensite Blue Metallic, Mountain Crystal White Metallic and Brilliant Silver Metallic.

The Exclusive model gets 17-inch alloys, Table package, Rear window opening with parcel shelf and shopping crates, Comfort seats in Nappa leather – Silk beige, Marron and Black, AGILITY CONTROL suspension with selective damping system, Multifunction steering wheel in Nappa leather, Ambient Lighting, 360 degree reversing camera with Active Park Assist, Electric Sliding Doors, High-Performance LED headlamps with Intelligent Light System. The Expressive line, on the other hand, gets 16-inch alloys, Comfort Suspension, Multifunction steering wheel, 230 mm longer wheelbase and length (more boot space), Attention Assist PRE SAFE®, Leather Lugano Black (optional), Matt anthracite wave-look trim (Optional), Sports Pedal (Optional), Leather Steering wheel (Optional), Reversing Camera, Dynamic LED headlamps with Intelligent Light System.

Speaking on his first launch in India, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We are excited to kick-start 2019 by introducing an exciting product from our global portfolio, the V-Class. The launch of the V-Class in India firmly underscores our pioneering spirit as we introduce the ‘Luxury Multi-Purpose Vehicle’ segment for our discerning Indian customers. The V-Class combines exemplary functionality with luxury appeal, unsurpassed comfort, efficient driving dynamics and uncompromised safety, all of which characterize a Mercedes-Benz. The versatile V-Class is targeted at a wide array of potential customers comprising large families, sports enthusiasts and businesses.”