Land Rover Explores 4 Travel Locations in India in the Discovery Sport

This national tourism day, Land Rover urges to explore these 4, less known travel locations in our country. These destinations would offer you the thrill and adventure you are looking for.

Churu

Once a busy market place for Marwari merchants, Churu is located 280 km from Delhi on the road to Bikaner. Churu is the perfect destination for all explorers and wanderers and is home to a variety of sights to behold. Malji Ka Kamra is a must-visit location while the Double Haveli of Surana brothers is a true architectural masterpiece. Churu also is a getaway to the Great Indian Desert.

Agumbe Rainforest

A drive through the Western Ghats, on the windy roads passing through the lush green forests will teleport you back in time. The Agumbe Rainforest comprises the reserve forests of Kundapur, Sringeri, Hosanagara and Thirthahalli. While you're at it, make sure you visit Swami's home as it is bound to bring back the wondrous memories of Malgudi Days. Besides basking in this nostalgic serenity, you can visit India's only Rainforest research station and explore this less fabled destination.

Hemis

Located in Jammu and Kashmir, Hemis is a lesser-known village surrounded by snowcapped ranges. Famous for snow leopards and bharals, you can visit the Hemis National Park, which spreads across 600 sq km. Also, you can get some 'me time' at the Hemis Gompa, the largest monastery in Ladakh, away from the hustle of the city.

Talasari beach

Located in the Baleswar district of Odisha, Talasari beach may not be a well-known beach but features pristine waters and calm shores. The estuary of the Subarnarekha River further adds to the picturesque beauty of the location. Limited access and partial tourist facilities make it the perfect location to unwind and relax.