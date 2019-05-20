Mercedes-Benz Launch The First Ever ‘Made in India’ BS-VI LWB E-Class

Today, German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has redefined the luxury executive sedan segment with the launch of the first ever BS-VI compliant Long-Wheelbase E-Class sedan. The new 10th generation E-Class is a complete luxury business sedan that effectively blends driving performance with unmatched luxury and comfort. The new E-Class boasts of the ‘most spacious’ rear cabin in its segment and was launched today, by Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The luxury car not only features 2 state-of-the-art BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel engines but also hosts a new interior and a few feature enhancements. Some of these new features include an intuitive rear touchpad, a Burmester high-end surround sound system, a 12.3-inch widescreen digital cockpit and a rear wireless charger. The new LWB E-Class is now available in 2 variants: Expression and Exclusive. The E 200 Expression (Petrol) is priced at INR 57,50,000 and the E 200 Exclusive (Petrol) is priced at INR 61,50,000. Whereas the E 220d Expression (Diesel) is priced at INR 58,50,000 and the E 220d Exclusive (Diesel) is priced at INR 62,50,000.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “The new E-Class with its rich history spanning over 2 decades and more than 41,000 units on Indian roads, is one of the main pillars of our product offensive. The Long Wheelbase E-Class is the most adored business sedan that has carved a niche of its own in a rather prestigious segment. As per our brand motto for this year, ‘Best Never Rest’, we are glad to augment this ‘Masterpiece of Intelligence’ even further by offering two brand new BS 6 engines along with a list of feature-rich enhancements for our discerning customers.”

Martin Schwenk, further elaborated, “Mercedes-Benz India rolled-out India’s first ‘Made in India, for India’ BS 6 vehicle in January 2018. Since then, we have been steadily transitioning our portfolio into BS 6 and the introduction of the BS 6 Long Wheelbase E-Class reiterates our commitment towards the new emission norms from April 2020. The New BS 6 E-Class will fulfil the desire for individuals seeking driving performance, while ensuring it presents the most luxurious rear cabin experience, comprising unparalleled luxury appointments, for those preferring to be chauffeur driven. The new BS 6 Long Wheelbase E-Class offers a very intriguing value proposition for the customer with a competitive total cost of ownership that starts at just INR 67,800! We are very confident that the new long wheelbase BS 6 E-Class will continue its success story and remain a growth driver for Mercedes-Benz in India.”