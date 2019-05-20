The Much Awaited Hyundai Venue Is All Set To Launch Tomorrow

The wait is coming to an end, as the much-awaited Hyundai Venue will finally be launched tomorrow. The Venue will be the first Made-in-India, Connected-SUV, and will rival the likes of the Ford Ecosport, the Mahindra XUV300, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon. This compact SUV by Hyundai is specifically designed for the Indian market and boasts of over 33 new connected features, out of which 10 are Indian specific.

The design of the Venue exhibits a confident and tough SUV, which also displays Hyundai’s signature design language. The vehicle’s side profile showcases a solid and full volume wheel arch along with a strong character line. The front bold mesh pattern grille includes the new Hyundai signature face, while the unique character line flows over the body and blends into the tail lamps. The Hyundai Venue is 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and 1,590 mm high, and also gets a boot space capacity of about 350 litres.

Hyundai had already begun the production of the Venue last month, and the first fully assembled Venue rolled out from the state-of-the-art assembly line at Hyundai’s Sriperumbudur manufacturing facility in Chennai. The Venue will be offered in six variants: E, S, SX, SX(Dual-tone), SX(O) and SX+. The car will also get a total of 4 drivetrain options, a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 81 HP and 114 Nm of torque paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, a 1-litre petrol engine producing 120 HP and 172 Nm of torque paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed automatic gearbox and finally a 1.4-litre diesel engine producing 90 HP and 220 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read: Hyundai Rolls Out The First Venue At Its Chennai Plant

Hyundai had recently opened the bookings for the Venue, both at dealer level and online for a booking amount of Rs 21,000. The popular compact SUV got more than 2000 bookings on the first day itself, which proved to be a good start for the South Korean carmaker. As the Venue is India’s first connected car, Hyundai will equip the car with its latest BlueLink Technology, which will come with an inbuilt eSIM that will be used to fulfil many data related functions like maps, emergency response, searching for destinations and improving connectivity with your loved ones. The prices of the Venue will be revealed tomorrow. Stay tuned for more updates on the Hyundai Venue.