2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Launched At INR 1,70,655 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Today, Suzuki has finally launched its most awaited fully-faired model in the Indian market, the Gixxer SF 250. The bike has been launched alongside its affordable 150cc sibling. The bike will be available in 2 shades: Metallic Matte Black and Metallic Matte Platinum Silver. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is priced at INR 1,70,655 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be competing against the likes of the Yamaha FZ25, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and the Honda CBR 250R.

Design

The fairing of the motorcycle looks quite similar to the Gixxer SF 150. The SF 250 also gets the sporty clip-on handlebars which give the motorcycle a much sharper and aerodynamic riding stance enabling the rider to avoid windblast on the road. The fuel tank comes with a tight crease, carved out to accommodate the rider’s legs. The bike also gets brushed finish rims and a chrome-tipped twin muffler to provide the user with a premium and sporty feel. The bike also gets a seat cover, a smoked visor, a DC socket on the handlebar for mobile charging, a wheel rim sticker and a tank protector as optional accessories.

Dimensions

The bike is 2010mm in length, 740mm in width and about 1035mm tall. The SF 250 also gets a 1345mm wheelbase, an 800mm saddle height and ground clearance of about 165mm. The bike gets a 12-litre fuel tank and weighs about 161kg. The front gets the 110/70R – 17-inch radial tubeless tyre, while the rear gets the wider 150/60R – 17-inch radial tubeless tyre for extra grip.

Safety and Features

In terms of safety, the Gixxer SF 250 gets dual-channel ABS, along with front and rear disc brakes for better braking performance. The bike is also loaded with many features such as a fully-digital tachometer, LED headlamps and taillamps, a rear tyre hugger, an advanced fuel-injection system and a split-seat with grab-rail.

Engine and Transmission

In terms of power and performance, the Gixxer SF 250 is equipped with an oil-cooled, SOHC 4-valve, 249cc single-cylinder engine which produces 26.5 PS at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. This engine is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. The bike also gets a stiffer front suspension, while the rear gets a traditional monoshock.