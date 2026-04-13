Next gen Kia Sonet coming in 2027 with new platform, hybrid tech and more

The next-generation Kia Sonet is on the way, and this time it feels like a bigger step forward rather than a routine update. The new model is expected to arrive in 2027, and development is already underway. Internally, it is known as the QY2E.
This SUV has been a strong seller since its launch in 2020, followed by an update in 2024. Monthly sales have stayed around 9,000 to 10,000 units, which shows how important it is for Kia. With more competition coming in, the brand is preparing a more detailed upgrade.
One of the biggest changes is under the body. The current model is based on the older K2 platform, but the new one will shift to the K1 platform. This is a newer base already used in recent Kia models. It is built with stronger materials, which should help improve safety and overall strength. Newer cars on this platform have already shown strong crash results, so similar expectations are there for the next Sonet.
This platform also supports new technology. Features like over the air updates and remote diagnostics are expected to be added. These were not available earlier on this car.
On the design side, the overall shape is likely to remain similar, but styling will be updated to align with Kia’s newer design language.
Space inside has been a concern, especially at the rear. The new model is expected to improve this area. A longer wheelbase is likely, which should give better legroom and shoulder space. A similar change was seen on the new Hyundai Venue, where rear comfort improved with an increase in size.
Engine options are not expected to change at launch. The same engines are likely to continue
- 1.2 litre petrol
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol
- 1.5 litre diesel
Gearbox options should also remain similar to the current model.
A bigger change is planned later. Kia is working on a strong hybrid version of the Sonet. This will not be available at launch and is expected to arrive around 2028 or 2029. If introduced, this could be the first strong hybrid setup in this segment, as no sub 4 metre SUV currently offers this technology.
Feature upgrades will also be noticeable. The new Sonet is likely to get larger displays
- 12.3 inch touchscreen
- 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster
Safety tech is also expected to move ahead. The current model has basic ADAS, but the new version could offer Level 2 ADAS with more advanced driver assistance.
Other expected updates include
- Better camera systems
- More connected features
- Improved cabin materials
- Updated interior trims
Once launched, it will continue to compete with models like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Skoda Kylaq and Mahindra XUV 3XO.
The update adds more value where it counts, with better space, stronger safety, smarter features and tech that fits into everyday driving.