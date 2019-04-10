Mercedes-Benz India Holds On To Its Leadership In the Luxury Segment

Beating its two other German rivals, Mercedes-Benz India announced that it sold 3885 units in the period of January-March 2019. With a strong and diverse portfolio which consists of SUVs and much-loved sedans, the company clocked a solid Q1 2019, though it continues to face strong macro-economic headwinds in the form of rising interest rates, inflationary hikes, liquidity crunch, rising import costs etc.

The volume drivers for Mercedes-Benz India in the January-March period 2019 remained the Long Wheelbase E-Class Saloon as it continues its successful run in the Indian market. The new C-Class and the GLC SUV also contributed to the sales volume. On the other hand, the newly-launched V-Class has turned out to become a really popular product and the ‘Luxury MPV’ is on a waiting period in most markets. What’s interesting though is the fact that their AMG and the Dream Cars segment registered the highest segment-wise growth for Mercedes-Benz in Q1 2019, with more than 50% growth compared to Q1 2018.

Commenting on the manufacturer’s strong performance, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We are satisfied with our sustained sales performance despite facing strong macro-economic headwinds. Mercedes-Benz, however, is excited to retain its customers’ loyalty and sustain market leadership. Also as a fundamentally strong brand, we remain bullish on the mid to long term prospect of the dynamic Indian market, which we believe has immense potential to grow.”

He added, “On our 25th year in India, we will continue to invest in new products and technologies, in retail network and digitization, to keep ourselves future ready for the foreseeable transition in the automotive segment. With some of the most exciting product introductions, novel customer-oriented initiatives, market expansion and digitization efforts lined up in the second half of the year, we are confident of keeping our customers and brand enthusiasts delighted.”

On the other hand, Mercedes-Benz’s rivals in India are preparing for a launch attack with some exciting new products. Audi will be bringing in their flagship Q8 SUV, along with the latest iteration of the A8 sedan. BMW will be introducing the new-generation 3 Series and 7 series sedans along with the flagship X7 SUV. This is in addition to the Z4 roadster that has been launched in India this week.