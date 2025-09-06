Aprilia RSV4 X-GP: Limited-Edition 238HP MotoGP-Inspired Superbike Unveiled

Quick Overview
- Celebration Model: Marks 10 years of Aprilia’s RS-GP MotoGP debut.
- Exclusive Build: Only 30 units will be produced worldwide.
- Pure Performance: 238 hp, 165 kg → MotoGP-like weight-to-power ratio.
- Breakthrough Aerodynamics: First road-derivative with leg and tail wings.
Introduction
At the Catalunya Grand Prix 2025, Aprilia Racing revealed a machine that blurs the line between MotoGP prototype and customer motorcycle: the RSV4 X-GP. Designed to celebrate a decade of Aprilia’s RS-GP in MotoGP, this limited-edition superbike is restricted to just 30 units globally.
The X-GP isn’t simply a tuned RSV4—it’s a technological showcase. From aerodynamics patented in MotoGP to structural carbon components, advanced racing electronics, and a staggering 238 horsepower at just 165 kg, this motorcycle redefines what a factory derivative can achieve.
Design & Aerodynamics: MotoGP Tech in Customer Hands
Aprilia Racing has long been regarded as a pioneer in MotoGP aerodynamics, and the X-GP takes that legacy to new heights. Its bodywork is directly derived from the RS-GP25 prototype and introduces groundbreaking features never before seen on a production derivative.
- Leg Wings & Tail Wings: Patented MotoGP technology, adding stability under braking and cornering.
- Ground-Effect Fairings: Creates downforce at lean angles for improved grip.
- Carbon Bodywork: Developed by PAN Compositi, ultra-light yet rigid.
- RS-GP25 Livery: An official racing paint scheme to complete the MotoGP feel.
This package provides five times the vertical load on straights and triple the cornering downforce compared to the standard RSV4, giving riders unprecedented control.
Engine & Performance: The Heart of a Racer
At its core, the RSV4 X-GP is powered by a 1099cc, 65° V4 engine with SBK racing specifications. It’s tuned for maximum power and responsiveness, pushing boundaries that few road machines could dream of:
- Maximum Power: 238 hp @ 13,750 rpm
- Maximum Torque: 131 Nm @ 11,750 rpm
- Dry Weight: 165 kg
- Exhaust: SC-Project MotoGP-style titanium double-pipe system
- Electronics: Aprilia Racing APX ECU with traction, engine braking & wheelie control—fully adjustable per gear, complete with GPS telemetry
This combination creates one of the sharpest, most powerful factory-derivative superbikes ever made.
Chassis & Components: Race-Bred Engineering
Aprilia left no detail untouched when equipping the X-GP:
- Frame: Double-cradle aluminium, built for agility and precision.
- Suspension: Öhlins racing units with mechanical control, derived from MotoGP setups.
- Braking: Brembo GP4 MS calipers, Z04 pads, and 330mm “T Drive” discs for uncompromised stopping power.
- Wheels & Tyres: Marchesini magnesium rims with Pirelli WorldSBK slicks.
- Finishing Touches: Jetprime racing switchgear, Spider billet aluminium controls, carbon mudguards, and CNC-machined details.
Every component is purpose-built for performance, delivering true MotoGP sensations on the track.
Price & Exclusivity
Aprilia is not just selling a bike—it’s offering an experience. Each unit comes with an exclusive Noale Racing Department handover, plus professional-level accessories including racing stands, tyre warmers, and even a dedicated NFT certificate.
|Model
|Units Available
|Price (Excl. VAT)
|Booking Platform
|Aprilia RSV4 X-GP
|30
|€90,000 + VAT
|factoryworks.aprilia.com
Conclusion
The Aprilia RSV4 X-GP is not just another special edition—it’s the closest any rider can get to MotoGP without a paddock pass. By combining a record-breaking power-to-weight ratio, patented aerodynamics, MotoGP-spec electronics, and unmatched exclusivity, Aprilia has created a collector’s dream and rider’s fantasy rolled into one.
With only 30 units available at €90,000 + VAT, the X-GP is reserved for the most passionate enthusiasts—those who demand the pinnacle of performance, design, and racing heritage. It stands as a celebration of Aprilia’s MotoGP decade and a bold statement of what factory racing DNA can achieve when unleashed for the public.