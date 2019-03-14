Mercedes Benz C43 AMG Coupé Launched in India, Yours for INR 75 Lakh

India’s largest luxury carmaker – Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG C43 4MATIC Coupé today. The German brand has further boosted its position in the performance car segment with this launch. With this latest addition, Mercedes-Benz India now has more than 15 AMGs in its vast range of performance cars. This two-door coupé is based on the C-Class platform but gets the AMG treatment in terms of performance and aesthetics. With new features, a better engine and an attractive design this new AMG coupé is sportier than ever. This German coupé will set you back by INR 75 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes has decided to follow its ‘MY2019’ resolution as the C43 coupé gets the new AMG radiator grille in the front, at the rear, the twin tailpipes are finished in high-gloss chrome which gives it a sporty look, while the spoiler lip on the boot lid matches the body colour. The interior feels sportier because of the front sports seats which have an AMG-specific upholstery, new generation telematics, a wide 10.25-inch high-resolution media display, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting with 64 colours and Multibeam LED headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus and many more. The car rides on 19-inch multi-spoke AMG alloy wheels, while the optional AMG styling package adds a more aggressive front splitter, broader side skirts and slight changes in the rear bumper. The C43 coupés’ roofline merges seamlessly with the boot, which gives it a unique profile. This AMG coupé is also customizable with Mercedes’ renowned ‘designo’ platform.

The power on the Mercedes-AMG C43 coupé comes from the 3 litre, V6 bi-turbo engine that has been tuned to churn out 385 HP and 520 Nm of torque. The motor has been updated to make 23 bhp more than its predecessor. The engine is paired with the AMG speedshift 9-speed transmission. The car can hit 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds while the top speed remains electronically limited to 250 kmph. The coupé is also equipped with the 2-stage AMG speed-sensitive steering and AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs. The AMG performance 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system has a specific power distribution ratio of 31% to the front axle and 69% to the rear axle for improved driving dynamics and better traction while accelerating. The AMG ride control suspension, AMG exhaust system, AMG specific interiors are just some of the extra features AMG provides with this car. The price of the AMG C43 coupé starts at Rs 75 lakhs (ex-showroom, India).