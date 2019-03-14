Royal Enfield Classic Trials Teases a Glimpse Before Launch

Riding high on the success of recently launched 650 twins, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, the regular 350 cc and 500 cc ‘Bullets’ have sort of disappeared from the mind of a buyer. With a plan to change this, Royal Enfield will be unveiling scrambler variants of the Classic 350 and 500, dubbed the Classic Trials will be making their debut in the Indian market space on the 26th of March, 2019. The Scrambler variants will get some additional hardware to tackle off-road obstacles and trails.

The Trial 350 and 500 Scramblers were spied in India last year. The Trial badge models are set to receive additional equipment to enhance their off-road capability over the standard 350cc and 500cc motorcycles. The front might feature a larger diameter 19-inch wheel to take on any terrain obstruction with ease, along with an 18-inch wheel at the rear. These dual-purpose tyres will be sitting on wire-spoke rims. The ergonomics of these bikes would be tweaked for better grip of the handlebar while standing on the footpegs. The Trials will most likely be getting a taller set of the handlebar on the motorcycles. As seen in previous spy images and in the latest teaser, the bikes would receive an upswept exhaust and a rear parcel rack. These bikes will likely be getting conventional telescopic forks, a set of dual rear shock absorbers, disc brakes at both ends and non-switchable, dual-channel ABS. Other accessories on the bike include a headlight protector, fork gaiters and a fork brace as standard.

This video also reveals the newly painted chassis. The Royal Enfield 350 Trial will most likely be receiving red paint for the frame while the Trial 500 will be getting a shade of olive green on the chassis frame. The mechanical specifications are likely to remain the same as the standard 350 and 500 models. The 350 variant will get the 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that would deliver 19.8 HP and 28 Nm of torque, while the 500 variant will get the 499cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which would produce 27.1 HP and 41 Nm of torque. Both these motorcycles might get 5-speed gearboxes.

The Trials being the off-road versions of the Bullet series might get a price hike of at least Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 more than the standard versions. The expected price range for the Bullet Trials 350 is around Rs 1.70 – 1.80 lakhs, while the Bullet Trials 500 could retail in the price bracket of Rs 2 – 2.2 lakhs (both ex-showroom Delhi).