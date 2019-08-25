Meet The New Limited Edition Hennessey Goliath 6×6 Pickup Truck

After having a successful run with the VelociRaptor 6X6, the team at Hennessey Performance (HPE) is now ready to add another six-wheel-drive pickup truck to their exclusive line-up of powerful and premium off-road vehicles. This new vehicle is called the Hennessey Goliath 6X6 and it is based on the 2019 / 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Truck. The 6×6 truck is limited to only 24 units and is available for export to international markets. Prices for the Hennessey Goliath 6×6 start from $ 375,000, which is approximately INR 2.7 Crores (Price includes a new Chevy Silverado truck).

The Hennessey Goliath 6X6 gets a whole bunch of upgrades and modifications to make the already capable Chevy 4X4 pickup truck a next level off-roader. Some of the main upgrades include: an additional axle, a set of new rims, tires, brakes, an all-new rear suspension system, an eight-inch lift kit, a custom 6X6 truck bed, Hennessey’s sporty 20-inch wheels, a set of six new BFG 37-inch off-road tires, exclusive new Hennessey graphics for the Goliath 6×6, Rollbar upgrade, LED lighting, a set of specially designed Hennessey front and rear bumpers, a 450 bhp engine upgrade that includes a cold air intake and a new stainless steel exhaust and a 3 year / 36,000 mile warranty.

Commenting on the launch, Company founder & CEO, John Hennessey said, “We are very excited to offer our new GOLIATH 6X6 alongside our VELOCIRAPTOR 6X6 truck. These are very exclusive and unique vehicles that make a huge statement anywhere our clients go – whether its Rodeo drive or the sand dunes of the Sahara Desert. Our first GOLIATH 6X6 is owned by auto enthusiast Bob Berard, owner of the largest potato farm in the state of Wisconsin. We are so excited for Bob and greatly appreciate having him as our first GOLIATH owner.”