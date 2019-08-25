Kawasaki India Announces A New Paint Scheme For The 2020 ZX-10R

Kawasaki India recently announced a new colour option for the Ninja ZX-10R in India. This new paint scheme will be available in the Indian market for the same price as the standard colour option. This means that customers who have already booked the bike will now get to choose from two colour options: Lime Green or Ebony along with the KRT edition. The prices will remain unchanged and both the colours will be available at the same price of INR 13,99,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mechanically, the 2020 Ninja ZX-10R is powered by a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-cylinder in-line, 998cc engine which cranks out 203 PS of power / around (213 PS of power with Ram Air) and about 114.9 Nm of peak torque. This engine also features a lightweight crankshaft that helps the engine rev really quick and also contributes to light handling. This engine is then paired with a 6-speed gearbox, which is equipped with Kawasaki’s Quick Shifter for clutchless upshifts and downshifts. The 2020 ZX-10R also features an Öhlins electronic steering damper which provides the right amount of damping based on vehicle speed and degree of acceleration or deceleration.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 1000 Gets A New Limited Edition Colour Option For India

The other feature highlights on the MY20 Ninja ZX-10R include a compact six-axis IMU which is combined with Kawasaki’s proprietary dynamic modelling program, Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent Anit-Lock Braking System) and S-KTRC (Traction Control System) to assist riders through a corner. Anchorage duties are handled by top-notch, dual Brembo M50 monobloc callipers, that grip onto the dual 330 mm discs at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. These brake callipers are fitted with a specially prepared radial-pump master cylinder and race-quality steel-braided lines to deliver the best braking performance.

Also Read: Kawasaki Announces Price Of The Locally-Assembled 2020 ZX-10R

Talking about features and specification, both colour editions of the ZX-10R remain the same and are based on the KRT race machine that has been breaking record after record at the Superbike World Championship. This litre-class Supersports bike not only allows a wide range of riders to experience the true-racing thrill on common roads but also keeps them engaged while riding on a circuit. Both, the new colour edition and the KRT edition of the 2020 Ninja ZX-10R, will be locally assembled and the delivery of the new colour edition will start in October, this year. New interested buyers can contact their nearest Kawasaki dealers for booking related information.