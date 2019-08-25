Volkswagen Expands Its Dealership Network With New 3S Facility In Aurangabad

Europe’s leading car manufacturer, Volkswagen, recently inaugurated its new state-of-the-art 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility in Aurangabad, India. This new facility is situated beside the District Court on Adalat Road, Aurangabad. Mr Manish Dhoot, Managing Director of Dhoot Motors, will be handling all the operations at this advanced facility. This 3S facility is spread across 20,000 sqft and comprises of 4 car displays and 10 service bays. The workshop at this facility offers preventive maintenance, periodic service and accidental repair service while being equipped with a paint booth. With the inauguration of this new showroom, Volkswagen has now expanded its network of 132 showrooms, 113 workshops, 105 DasWelt.Auto outlets in over 102 cities across India.

Speaking on this new facility inauguration, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “At Volkswagen, we strongly believe that we’re offering our customers a promise of being an accessible brand with every product we sell. Through this new facility, we aim to further enhance our reach and offer our customers a range of premium mobility solutions. Furthermore, the facility will provide a comprehensive suite of sales and after-sales services along with globally renowned standards of safety, build quality and a fun-to-drive experience.”

Commenting on the partnership with Volkswagen India, Mr Manish Dhoot, Managing Director, Volkswagen Aurangabad said, “We are extremely delighted to be associated with a global brand like Volkswagen India. Through this partnership, it gives us immense opportunity to connect with customers looking for premium mobility with a value-for-money proposition. We enthusiastically look forward towards welcoming all our customers at Volkswagen Aurangabad for a premium and hassle-free experience.”

Recently, Volkswagen also announced its plan to unveil a couple of important things at this year’s IAA International Motor Show in Frankfurt in September. Apart from the all-electric ID.3, Volkswagen will be unveiling its new logo and brand design under the motto of “New Volkswagen”. After the production of the iconic Beetle came to an end, the ID.3 is now expected to bring in a new era for Volkswagen’s electric transformation, which would include fully-connected smart generation of vehicles. This transformation, with slightly modified contents and a bunch of sustainable products, originally began almost 4 years ago and is now set to become a reality with the brand’s new upcoming design.