Mahindra Bolero 6×6 Is Rugged On The Outside And Luxurious On The Inside

The Mahindra Bolero has been around for quite some time in the Indian market. This MUV has been recognised by many people, especially to those living out of busy metropolitan cities, as a rugged vehicle which is built to last. No wonder, it still manages to attract new buyers every day. With such popularity, the car has also become the target for a huge number of modification jobs and we have showcased many examples over here from time to time. However, this one example can be called the wildest one we have come across till date. Allow us to present to you the 6×6 Mahindra Bolero, seen on this video uploaded on YouTube channel 6×6 jeep SD OFFROADERS NAKODAR, have a look.

Let us first start from the outside. The first change to catch your eyes is the additional set of wheels. Just like the renowned Mercedes 6×6 G wagon, this Bolero too comes with three axles. The sides of the elongated body also has a six-wheel-drive sticker, however, it is not known if the additional axle is powered. Moreover, one can also spot the steel bumper, which is placed in front of the new grille. The grille, for reasons unknown, holds the Jeep logo. The headlight assembly is also new and LED illumination can be seen on the rear. The rear also gets a hinge mount for the spare tyre. A new dark paint scheme completes the package.

The changes, however, do not end here, the interior also has been transformed. A partition has been placed between the rear and driver compartment, which would offer the rear passengers privacy. With the partition blocking the IRVM, a tablet-like device has been placed on the IRVM, which would project the video from the rearview camera, making the car safer to drive. The screen also seems to be the infotainment centre for the driver cabin. Moreover, premium, diamond-stitched material can be found all over the cabin. Moving to the rear, the diamond stitch pattern continues and roof-mounted air vents can be seen for ventilation. Moreover, a rather large television screen is also kept on the partition wall, which plays some nice tunes. We sure are in love with this Bolero 6×6, what do you think?