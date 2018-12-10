Honda Opens Bookings for the MY 2019 CB1000R+, Gold Wing Tour DCT, CBR1000RR Fireblade & Fireblade SP

Honda announced the opening of bookings for their range of CBU superbikes for the 2019 model year. They are accepting bookings at their exclusive wing world dealerships in Mumbai and Delhi. The bikes on sale are the CB1000R+ street bike, the Goldwing cruiser and the Fireblade supersport bikes. Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The models in 2019 line up will be loaded with exciting new features and upgradation; moreover, the riders will experience Honda’s superior technology and the thrill of riding. We welcome all our customers for the bookings starting today at Honda’s exclusive ‘Wing World’ outlets.”

Coming to the first bike, the CB1000R+, is essentially a street-spec bike with a more relaxed riding position. It follows a new design language what Honda calls “Neo Sports Café”. It gets its power from a 1000 cc four-cylinder engine which generates 143 hp @ 10,500 rpm and 104 Nm @ 8,250 rpm of torque. All that power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox which gets a slipper clutch. There also is a throttle by wire system which offers 3 different riding modes and a bunch of other electronic safety features. Available in a Graphite black colour option, the bike is priced at INR 14.46 Lakh (Ex-showroom).

The Goldwing is one of the most iconic cruiser bikes of all time. Now that it has received a massive upgrade it has become a much better bike than before. This apartment on two wheels has everything a rider would want to make long rides as comfortable as possible. It gets an electrically adjustable windscreen, Apple CarPlay and many more comfort features. The new bike also comes with an automatic seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard. Powering this bike is a massive 1833cc flat six-cylinder engine which generates 124 hp @ 5500 rpm and torque of 170 Nm @4500 rpm. Available in an attractive Candy Ardent red, the Goldwing will cost you INR 27.79 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

The legendary Fireblade superbike now comes with an electronic wheelie control system apart from the bunch of electronics we had already seen earlier. Offered in two variants – the Fireblade and Fireblade SP, the bikes are powered by a 1000 cc 4-cylinder engine which is good for producing 189 hp at 13,000 rpm and 114 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. The Fireblade SP gets additional equipment like semi-active Ohlins electronic Control (S-EC) suspension at the front and rear (43mm NIX30 inverted forks up front and aTTX36 monoshock round the back), a quick shifter and downshift assist. The bikes are available in 2 colours – Grand Prix Red and Matt Ballistic Black Metallic. The Fireblade is priced at INR 16.43 Lacs (Ex-showroom) and the Fireblade SP comes in at INR 19.28 Lacs (Ex-showroom).