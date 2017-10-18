McLaren Confirms Next Ultimate Series Model, Set To Debut In 2018

McLaren has confirmed that the next model to be introduced under its Track22 business plan will be an addition to the Ultimate Series. According to the company, the model will be the most extreme, track-concentrated road car McLaren has yet designed.

To be publicly revealed in the first quarter of 2018, it will be delivered ahead of a second future Ultimate Series model codenamed BP23 which aims to be the world’s first Hyper-GT. As members of the McLaren Ultimate Series, both will be produced in very limited numbers and all examples are already accounted for. The Ultimate Series models are positioned above McLaren’s core Super Series. Previous examples of the Series include the McLaren P1 and McLaren P1 GTR.

This next model to join the Ultimate Series will be the ultimate track car but will be road legal. McLaren has recevealed that daily usability is being sacrificed to give the most intensive driver experience around a circuit. Its design, described as brutal, will be the purest expression yet of the company’s ‘form follows function’ philosophy. More details, including the car’s name, will be revealed before the end of this year.