Maxxis Tyres Honoured With ‘A Design Award’

Maxxis Tyres, the world’s largest two-wheeler tyre manufacturer and the ninth largest tyre company overall, added yet another milestone in its portfolio. The T Razr Transformative Tyre by Maxxis has become the Winner of the World’s Most Prestigious and Influential Design Accolade ‘A’ Design Award & Competition for the Best Automotive Accessories and Car Care Products Design category.

Conceptualised in 2018 in Taiwan, this 656mm x 240mm x 656mm T Razr tyre is developed for actively detecting different driving conditions and providing active signals to transform the contact area of the tyre to improve traction performance. The sport mode is designed for providing extra control ability on the tyres for the drivers to cope with unexpected road conditions whereas the charging function providing electricity the tyres need for transforming.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Jason Hong, R&D manager, Maxxis Tyres said, “It’s a matter of immense pride for the entire Maxxis family. This feat highlights Maxxis strong leadership and excellence in producing world-class, globally acclaimed tyres. T Razr is a tyre developed for actively driving conditions and providing active signals to transform the contact area of the tyres.”

He concluded by saying, “T Razr not only provides extra control ability to cope with unexpected road conditions but also enhances the traction performance, which also guarantees the car with more stable handling while accelerating, decelerating, braking, and cornering. On the other hand, it also improves the strength of the battery by restoring the power generated in driving. The award inspires us to further innovate to produce the world’s most enduring and smart tyres.”

As one of the participants of the A’ Design Award and Competition, Maxxis outperformed many competitors by utilizing its innovative design. Not only Maxxis was honoured in Italy with the 2020 Silver A’ Design Award, but also was highly recognized worldwide for the industry’s Most Coveted Design Awards.

‘A Design Award’ , is the highest achievement in design and it is a source of inspiration for award-winning designers, artists, architects, brands and design agencies. Maxxis being the world leader in two-wheeler tyres, has its manufacturing facilities in over 17 manufacturing plants around the world and seven of which are located in Taiwan and the rest are based in China, Thailand, India and Indonesia, etc. Moreover, Maxxis currently operates 5 R&D centers in Taiwan, China, the United States, and the Netherlands.