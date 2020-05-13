JK Tyre Develops Total Control Hand Sanitizer

More and more manufacturers and organizations are taking part in the battle against the global pandemic. Everyone is finding their own way to curb the spread and to provide relief. JK Tyres and Industries Ltd., an Indian tyre industry major has taken yet another step towards its commitment to the nation by producing hand sanitizer under the brand – ‘Total Control Hand Sanitizer’. When we talk about the current scenario, it is deemed very necessary to include a sanitizer in your daily routine and this initiative by JK Tyres is surely a welcome move.

Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said, “The JK Tyre Total Control Hand Sanitizer is our latest contribution towards ongoing relief measures of the government in countering the pandemic. This Sanitizer has been developed and produced strictly in accordance with the standards. We will continue with our efforts to fight this pandemic.”

Also read: JK Tyre Launches Smart Tyre Technology At The Auto Expo 2020

JK Tyre developed this sanitizer at its ‘Global Tech Centre’ as per the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation, and acquired all the necessary approvals and licenses within a record time period of eight days. The Company has undertaken the production of the Sanitizer at Jay Kay Gram, Kankroli Plant, Rajasthan.

In addition to contributing to the relief efforts of the Company through distribution in local communities, the sanitizer is also being made available to the entire ecosystem, such as the dealer network and channel partners to ensure right hygiene. By now, everyone knows the importance of hand sanitizer, especially in the current scenario. This initiative by JK Tyres is surely appreciable, considering the tough times our nation is going through.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers help to deter the spread of germs and illness-causing bacteria, particularly in busy environments like schools and offices. It’s important you use hand sanitizer properly to ensure it does the job it’s meant to do – get rid of germs before they are able to spread. You need to apply enough to thoroughly coat every part of your hands. Don’t forget the back of your fingers!