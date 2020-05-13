TVS Ronin Trademark Issued, What Could It Be?

TVS Motor Company has been pretty vocal about their new products and developments regarding the same and some time back, they revealed that they will be bringing a new motorcycle sometime in 2021 and it will share the same 310 platform on which Apache RR310 and BMW G310 twins are based. Though there hasn’t been any official word since then but they have recently issued a trademark for the name TVS Ronin. Now we can’t help but ponder over the possible products this name might be associated with.

What to expect?

Speculations and rumors have taken over the sphere and it is expected that TVS might come up with a cruiser or an ADV-tourer because they currently don’t have any product in their portfolio which belongs to these segments. They showcased the Zeppelin cruiser at the Auto Expo back in 2018. Apart from displaying the concept version, everything has been pretty silent and non-happening regarding the Zeppelin. It did manage to garner a lot of attention though so TVS might be planning to cash on the interest it generated in the motorcyclists. It boasted of some fancy equipment coupled with a 220cc, single-cylinder engine with E-Boost tech. It would be more feasible to carry the same 310 platform with the speculated cruiser than to develop a new engine altogether, staying true to the concept.

Another possibility is, they might even develop their own ADV-tourer based on the 310 platform. TVS and BMW Motorrad entered in a partnership to develop motorcycles together and BMW already has the G310 GS catering to the ADV-tourer segment. But TVS might attempt to introduce an affordable version of the same, borrowing a few cycle parts from the GS. TVS has a rich history in the off-road and Adventure sphere as they are the front runners when it comes to the Indian motorsports scenario. They might incorporate the same expertise in their ADV-tourer.

There have been talks about a naked version of the Apache RR310 too and if that happens, it will be a direct rival to the likes of Bajaj Dominar 400 and KTM Duke 390. But it’s highly unlikely that TVS would ditch the ‘Apache’ moniker if they decide to bring in a naked motorcycle. TVS Ronin, most probably, will mark TVS’ foray in a new segment altogether and going by the speculations and rumors surrounding the same, it would either be a cruiser or an ADV-tourer.