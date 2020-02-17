Suzuki Burgman Street BS6 Launched; Gets FI And Engine Start And Kill switch

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. has launched the BS6 compliant variant of its premium scooter, the Burgman Street. Some more features have been added to the 125 cc offering from Suzuki’s stable keeping two things in mind, making it more competitive as well as greener as compared to the previous variant. The BS6 compliant variant now comes equipped with Fuel Injection and an Integrated Engine start and Kill switch.

In the slew of automatic scooters present in the Indian market, the Burgman Street has always stood out with its European, maxi-scooter like styling and smooth performance. With the inclusion of the new handy features and BS6 compliance, the Burgman Street continues to be available in 4 colour schemes – Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red (new) colour options. The scooter will be available at a price of INR 77,900/- (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Fuel injection technology that it now comes equipped with will come in handy during the cold starts while making the power delivery smoother than before and needless to say, should also enhance fuel efficiency. Talking about numbers, Burgman Street makes 8.7ps@6750rpm and 10Nm@5500rpm. Another new feature which has been added to increase the convenience of the rider is the integrated engine start and kill switch which is slowly becoming a norm in this segment.

The premium scooter comes with a long seat which spells comfort for the rider and a front glove box with DC socket as standard fitment for on the go mobile charging. It continues to feature an LED headlights and a Combined Braking System. In terms of styling, the BS6 Burgman Street gets chrome accents on the front and rear body parts, body-mounted windscreen, and an upward swept muffler design.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki MotorcycleIndia said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India is a pioneer in 125cc scooter segment in India and we have also successfully created a new category of advanced premium riding by introducing Burgman Street in the country. Today, we are delighted to offer this premium scooter with BS6 engine along with Fuel Injection technology to make it even more enjoyable. Weare confident that the upgraded Burgman Street with BS6 will add a zing to an overall riding experience for our customers.”