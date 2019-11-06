Mavox Introduces Helmets Which Filter 93% Of Polluted Air

With the capital city suffering from a severe level of pollution in the air, citizens and their lungs have been at the receiving end. With the AQI (Air Quality Index) reaching its peak, to curb the pollution level in the city, many air pollution control measures are being executed. For two-wheeler riders, who had no choice but to stay exposed to the toxic air until now, Mavox has introduced helmets which come fitted with an activated carbon filter to keep the air going towards the riders nostrils, clean.

A part of Sandhar Amkin Industries Pvt Ltd, Mavox Helmets’ range of activated carbon air filter helmets can filter the polluted air to up to 93%. The technology involves usage of activated carbon, also known as ‘Activated Charcoal’, which is charcoal treated with oxygen to open pores of carbon atoms which help it in absorbing certain airborne particles as well as harmful chemicals and gases which leads to poor air quality. The carbon filter present in the helmets attracts the air pollutants and traps them from returning back to the air, resulting in cleaner air to breathe inside the helmet.

Another noteworthy feature of Activated Carbon Filter Mavox FX 30 Helmets is that post heavy usage; one can take out the air filter to wash out the dust captured by the filter. Protected by UV resistant paint and certified by ECE, the helmets have been fitted with optically neutral and watertight visor, optimally positioned aerodynamic air vents for circulation, a wide visor opening for enhanced vision, one large top vent for single-hand usage and it is also scratch-resistant. Available at all leading stores and online portals such as Amazon & Flipkart the Mavox FX30 MAX (Mono) is priced at INR 2,565, while the FX30 MAX D1P (With Graphics) asks for INR 2,999.

Describing the new product, Mr Ayyushman Mehta, Managing Director, Sandhar Amkin Industries Pvt. Ltd, said, “Mavox FX30 is specifically designed for frequent riders with optimum focus on their health. With the current air quality worsening, our helmet’s provides end-to-end safety of our riders not just physically but also from the toxic pollutants present in the air. The Activated Carbon filters present in the helmet ensures safety from air pollutants up to 93%.”