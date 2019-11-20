Limited Edition Royal Enfield Helmets With Madras Stripes To Go On Sale; Only 200 Units Available

It’s the little things which go a long way in helping something achieve legendary status. One of the oldest names in the motorcycling business which is still in production, a part of the Royal Enfield Bullet’s appeal also lies in the thick-and-thin pinstripes on its fuel tank, also called Madras stripes. Hand-painted with two strokes from a single brush, the Golden stripes add a special flavour of simplicity, authenticity and craftsmanship to the bike’s persona. The same stripes will be drawn on a limited edition collection of 200 Royal Enfield helmets.

To get exclusive access to the sale, one needs to sign up on Royal Enfield’s website. Two versions of the helmet will be available – a full-face and a half-face type. Both are finished in Black with Golden stripes, mimicking the appearance of the Royal Enfield Bullet’s fuel tank. While technical details aren’t available, both helmets appear to meet the ISI norms and come fitted with a ratchet-type mechanism for the strap. The Full-face helmet comes with a breath guard, and vents on the top and in the chin area. Adding to the limited-edition appeal of both helmets, the pictures suggest that the inner pads will be outlined with leather and exposed contrast stitching in white. The top-most layer of the padding appears to be covered in some soft-touch material in suede. Both helmets are fitted with clear visors and there are no details about pricing available, yet.

On the motorcycling side, Royal Enfield is testing new-generation models of the Classic and Thunderbird range. These bikes feature revised styling and updated mechanical components which will meet the upcoming BS-VI norms. Caught testing many times, the bikes also appear to feature much better hardware in comparison to the current model range. Expected to go on sale in 2020, these new bikes should be introduced before the new emission norms come into effect on the 1st of April. The 650 Twins’ engines will be updated to meet the new norms too, although other changes are limited to a clear lens for the headlamp and safety reflectors on the front forks.