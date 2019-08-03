Maruti Suzuki XL6 – More Details Revealed

Just a day after Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer revealed the first sketch of the upcoming XL6 MPV, we now have some more pictures of the car available, revealing many more details of this upcoming car. Based on the Ertiga MPV, the XL6 will come as a six-seater and will carry more premium appeal. Due to its more premium touches, the car will be sold through Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa chain of retailers all across the country when its launched on the 21st of August. From the new set of images, we can confirm that the car will come with a different interior, leatherette seats, LED illumination and some more features. Do read ahead to find out.

The front end of this new car is seen to carry a minimalistic, premium design. The front grille does not get an overload of chrome but just a small slat of the shiny material can be seen, connecting to the DRLs of the car. The headlight cluster is quite new, and seems to feature LED lights. The indicators, however, appear to be conventional halogens.

Moving to the interior, one can see the layout is quite similar to the one we have seen in the Ertiga, however, it features an all-black theme in this car. The wooden inserts are present, but are in a darker shade than those in the Ertiga, and come with silver inserts. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system can also be seen here, which would come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Also on offer is an automatic climate control system, which would keep the cabin cool in hot Indian summers.

The pictures also reveal the six-seater layout of this new MPV. The second row gets two captain chairs instead of a bench. The car two chairs look quite wide and come with individual armrests as well, making the car even more comfortable for longer journeys. The chairs also seem to have a recline function, which would allow the occupants to adjust the seat to their own liking.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Now Gets A BS-VI Compliant Petrol Engine

While there is still no official news on what engines will be offered with this car, according to various reports, the XL6 will come with only a petrol engine. The car will very likely be offered only with the BS-VI compliant, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Also offered in the Ertiga, this engine is tuned to generate 105 hp of maximum power and 138 Nm of torque and comes paired with the smart hybrid technology of Maruti Suzuki. This engine will come with an option of either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter type transmission.