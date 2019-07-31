Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Now Gets A BS-VI Compliant Petrol Engine

With the new emission norms not too far away, India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has started upgrading its cars to comply with BS-VI emission norms. The new Alto was the first car to comply with these new norms which were soon followed by the likes of the WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire. The latest vehicle to join this bandwagon is the Ertiga MPV. Maruti Suzuki has just launched the BS-VI compliant variant of the car, which now starts from INR 7.55 Lakh and goes all the way till INR 10.50 Lakh. Apart from the updated engine, the second generation Ertiga gets no other changes.

Powering the BS-VI compliant Ertiga is the same 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. The engine is tuned to generate 105 hp of peak power and 138 Nm of maximum twist. This power is sent to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox that comes as standard but Maruti also offers a four-speed automatic as an option. The engine also comes with Maruti Suzuki’s SHVS technology, a mild hybrid system. The other engine options, the 1.3-litre and 1.5-litre diesel engine will be on sale in their BS-IV avatar, until the emission norms are put into effect.

A practical package, the second generation Ertiga comes with much premium appeal. The interior gets a beige theme, with faux wooden inserts. The second-row seat can be split in 60:40 ratio and gets a one-touch recline and tumble to access the third row. The third-row seats can be reclined. All rows get at least 2 cupholders, with an air cooler in the front row. The driver gets a coloured MID in the instrument console providing a plethora of information. The centre console of the car gets a touchscreen infotainment system which is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compliant and ventilated cup holders. Moreover, the car comes with safety equipment like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Isofix child seats and high-speed alert chime are offered as standard across the model range. To know more about this car, do have a look at our in-depth video review of the car, linked below.