Ducati Diavel 1260 To Be Launched On The 9th Of August

When you think good looking, fast motorcycles, it would be the gorgeous Italians that come to your mind first. Ducati happens to be one of the most popular Italian bike manufacturers in India, with a range of motorcycles on offer. A multitude of bikes are offered by the Italian company in our country, including supersport bikes, adventure tourers, streets bikes and more. Their flagship cruiser, the Diavel 1260 would be joining its siblings in India soon. A teaser posted on Ducati India’s Instagram account confirms the launch date of this cruiser, which is the 9th of August. Expect Ducati to bring both, the regular and S variants of the motorcycle in the Indian market.

View this post on Instagram Aggressive, Powerful, Irresistible. #SoGoodToBeBad #ComingSoon A post shared by Ducati India (@ducati_india) on Aug 2, 2019 at 9:30pm PDT

The trellis frame on this Diavel 1260 uses the engine as a stressed member, which attaches to both the cylinder heads of the twin-cylinder motor. The Motor is a new, 1,262 cc, the liquid-cooled motor with the 2 cylinders in a V arrangement also seen in the new Multistrada 1260 Enduro. The bike produces 159 hp at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The frame is suspended by an upside-down fork in the front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear, both supplied by Öhlins. Anchorage duties are done by Brembo brakes, dual 320 mm discs in the front and 265 mm single disc at the rear.

Also Read: Two Out Of Five Allocated Units Of The INR 50 Lakh+ Ducati Panigale V4R Booked In India

Electronic aids like traction control, wheelie control and cornering ABS, the traction control and wheelie control offer you 8 different levels of settings. The bike also gets three riding modes – Sport, Touring and Urban, each having their own engine map. A colour TFT display, hands-free ignition and cruise control are offered as standard, while the S variant gets Bluetooth connectivity and LED lighting. The S variant also gets a different wheel design, distinguishing it from the standard variant. Expect a price tag of around INR 17 Lakh for the regular variant and another Lakh for the S variant of this cruiser. Keep looking at this space for more news on this Italian cruiser.