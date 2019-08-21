Harley Davidson LiveWire To Be Launched On 27th August

We had reported earlier that American bike manufacturer, Harley Davidson does have plans to bring the all-electric LiveWire motorcycle in the Indian market. Going by the teasers the American bike maker has been putting up on its social media accounts, it seems that this motorcycle will be launched rather soon. The teaser says ‘All will be revealed: 27.08.2019.’ It seems that the company will celebrate its 10th year in India with the launch of this motorcycle. When launched, the LiveWire will stand in showrooms without any real competition, being quite a unique proposition in the Indian market.

Being powered by an electric motor, this Harley Davidson does not have a clutch lever. The bike accelerates right away with the twist of the throttle. The instant torque provided by this motor means that the bike can accelerate from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 3 seconds. The bike is capable of achieving a top speed of 153 kmph. The battery packs enough juice to cover 235 km in city conditions and 158 km on the highway. A DC fast charger will top up the juice till 80% in 40 minutes while a full charge would take you an hour. The charging port of the vehicle is located right where your fuel tank lid would be.

Unlike any other Harley Davidson, the LiveWire comes with quite a few unique features. An optimized centre of gravity, with the batteries placed low and a rigid aluminium frame, the LiveWire delivers nimble, agile handling and is equally enjoyable on the twisty roads. It uses a Showa sourced BFRC mono-shock at the rear and an upside-down fork is offered at the front end. Anchorage duties are done by dual 300 mm-diameter, fitted with Brembo Monoblock brake callipers. Michelin Scorcher Sport tyres have been used, which have a 180 section at the rear and 120 section in the front, designed to enhance the performance of this electric motorcycle. This Harley Davidson comes in interesting shades too. While black is a colour we have seen on a number of Harley Davidsons, the LiveWire comes in two more exclusive shades – Yellow Fuse and Orange Fuse. Expect a price tag of INR 20-22 lakhs when the bike is launched here. Keep looking at this space for more news on this electric Harley Davidson.