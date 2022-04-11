Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift Official Bookings Commence!

Maruti Suzuki has officially announced the facelifted XL6 which is set to launch on April 21. The facelifted XL6 can be pre-booked via any of Maruti’s NEXA showrooms or via the NEXA website. The booking amount is set at ₹11,000. The new XL6 is set to bring in a host of changes including cosmetic changes, more features, and an all-new powertrain. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from it:

What to expect

The XL6 and Ertiga will get similar changes. Both are expected to receive minor cosmetic changes and changes to the powertrain. Talking about the Ertiga facelift, there is no drastic change. The only noticeable change is the grille and black surrounds for the fog lamp. Coming to the side, the overall silhouette also remains the same. It seems like the alloy wheels will be carried over from the current model as well. The rear also remains unchanged when compared to the current one.

We expect the XL6 to get a similar set of changes. The interiors will see an upgrade in terms of the equipment offered. The 7-inch SmartPlay Pro Touch ScreenInfotainment System has been borrowed from the new Baleno and it features connected car technology as well. The new XL6 will feature the next-generation iteration of the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine. Dubbed the Dual Jet engine, it will feature smart hybrid technology and offer class-leading mileage figures. It will come mated to a new 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission that will also get paddle shifters. Unlike the Ertiga, the XL6 will not come with the option of a CNG considering its premium positioning.

Official statements

Announcing the bookings open, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The XL6 is a unique proposition that perfectly marries a strong SUV-like design and the convenience of a spacious 6-seater MPV. The All-New XL6 embodies NEXA’s vision of being an aspirational lifestyle brand and creating an indulgent driving experience. It appeals to the discerning NEXA buyer who is looking for a perfect mix of style, comfort, performance, and sophistication. We have seen demand grow for premium MPVs over the past couple of years. We are confident that the All-New XL6 with its bold styling, host of new and advanced technologies along with enhanced safety will deliver an indulgent and stylish experience for our NEXA customers.”

Mr. CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At NEXA, we always bring out products that match and complement customers’ demands. Driving forth the NEXA signature “CraftedFuturism” Design philosophy of NEXpression, NEXtech, and NEXperience, the All-New XL6 will strike a perfect balance, which shall appeal to the modern car buyer. The All-New XL6 is a testament to our commitment to bring the newest technologies to our customers and to provide them with an extraordinary experience.”