Maruti’s New K15C Unit To Become A Key Powertrain For The Carmaker

When we talk about mileage, Maruti Suzuki is the first name that would come to your mind. The carmaker has mastered the art of making competent and fuel-efficient petrol engines. Maruti was also the first carmaker to introduce a mild hybrid in the country. Now, Maruti Suzuki is set to introduce the new K15C petrol engine in the facelifted Ertiga. This new engine is going to be featured in many upcoming Marutis such as the new Brezza and even their upcoming crossover.

Suzuki K15C: In detail

The current 1.5-liter naturally aspirated K15B petrol motor is found in many larger Maruti cars such as the Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, and the XL6. This engine churns out 103hp and 138nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter. The new K15C motor will replace this engine from the current portfolio and also feature on many upcoming Marutis. The K15C produces 115hp and 138nm of torque.

More importantly, it can be had with a 6-speed torque converter unit paired with paddle shifters! This engine comes with a mild-hybrid system as standard just like the K15B. It gets dual jet technology and idle start/stop to aid in fuel efficiency. Furthermore, this engine can be paired with a 33PS/60Nm electric motor making it a strong hybrid. We expect this iteration to be featured in Maruti and Toyota’s upcoming crossovers. Like all Marutis, this engine will have the best in class mileage figures. In fact, the strong hybrid models could boast of more than 21 km/l which is unheard of in the segment!

Maruti: Upcoming launches

Maruti Suzuki has officially announced the facelifted Ertiga which is set to launch on 15 April. The facelifted Ertiga gets a refreshed fascia with a new black grille. The lower half of the bumper has been reworked as well with black surrounds for the fog lamps. The interiors will see an upgrade in terms of the equipment offered.

The 7-inch SmartPlay Pro Touch ScreenInfotainment System has been borrowed from the new Baleno and it features connected car technology as well. The new Ertiga will feature the next-generation iteration of the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine. Dubbed the Dual Jet engine, it will feature smart hybrid technology and offer class-leading mileage figures. It will come mated to a new 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission that will also get paddle shifters. Additionally, the CNG variant will be available in the ZXI variant from now on.