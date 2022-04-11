Suzuki V-Strom SX Vs KTM 250 Adventure: Specs And Features Compared
Suzuki took everyone by surprise launching the V-Strom SX 250 without any hints whatsoever. Based on the Gixxer 250, the V-Strom SX 250 aims to offer a good balance between everyday usability and fun-to-ride characteristics. The V-Strom has quite a lot of competition, however, one bike that it comes pretty close to is the KTM Adventure 250. Let’s see how they stack up against each other:
Price
At ₹2.12 lakh, the Suzuki V-Strom SX is ₹23,000 cheaper than the KTM Adventure. The Suzuki also gets more equipment than the KTM. If you’re looking for something that is value-for-money, the Suzuki is a no-brainer. However, the KTM Adventure is much superior when it comes to mechanicals. Hence, enthusiasts are better off with the KTM.
Dimensions
|Suzuki V-Strom SX
|KTM 250 Adventure
|Wheelbase
|1440mm
|1430mm
|Ground Clearance
|205mm
|200mm
|Seat Height
|835mm
|855mm
|Weight
|167kg
|177kg
|Fuel Tank
|12 litres
|14.5 litres
The Suzuki V-Strom trumps the KTM Adventure in terms of its wheelbase, ground clearance, and weight. However, the difference is very negligible. The KTM Adventure has a larger fuel tank and its seat height is also taller.
Powertrain
|Suzuki V-Strom SX
|KTM 250 Adventure
|Engine
|249cc oil-cooled single-cylinder
|248.8cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder
|Power
|26.5hp at 9300rpm
|29.9hp at 9000rpm
|Torque
|22nm at 7300 rpm
|24nm at 7500rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|6-speed
Both the bikes borrow a 250cc engine from their respective siblings. The V-Strom gets an oil-cooled engine whereas the KTM is liquid-cooled. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed gearbox. However, the KTM has an upper hand when it comes to power.
Mechanicals
Both the bikes get 19-inch wheels in the front and 17-inch wheels at the back. The brakes are similar too with both of them deploying disc brakes for the front and rear paired with dual-channel ABS. However, the KTM has the ability to turn off ABS at the rear wheel, unlike the Suzuki.
The V-Strom gets a telescopic fork suspension on the front and a mono-shock at the rear. On the other hand, the Duke gets an upside-down fork with mono-shock at the rear. The KTM Adventure offers a much longer suspension travel for the front and rear which will make it better on and off the road.
Features
The KTM 250 Adventure comes with a proper TFT instrument console, instead of the LCD console on Duke 250 and switchable ABS.
The Suzuki V-Strom offers much more features such as LED lights for the front and rear and a fully-digital instrument cluster that will get Bluetooth-connected features enabled by the Suzuki ride connect app. Some features of the cluster include turn-by-turn navigation and important notification alerts. It also comes with a USB charger.