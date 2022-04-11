Suzuki V-Strom SX Vs KTM 250 Adventure: Specs And Features Compared

Suzuki took everyone by surprise launching the V-Strom SX 250 without any hints whatsoever. Based on the Gixxer 250, the V-Strom SX 250 aims to offer a good balance between everyday usability and fun-to-ride characteristics. The V-Strom has quite a lot of competition, however, one bike that it comes pretty close to is the KTM Adventure 250. Let’s see how they stack up against each other: Price At ₹2.12 lakh, the Suzuki V-Strom SX is ₹23,000 cheaper than the KTM Adventure. The Suzuki also gets more equipment than the KTM. If you’re looking for something that is value-for-money, the Suzuki is a no-brainer. However, the KTM Adventure is much superior when it comes to mechanicals. Hence, enthusiasts are better off with the KTM. Dimensions Suzuki V-Strom SX KTM 250 Adventure Wheelbase 1440mm 1430mm Ground Clearance 205mm 200mm Seat Height 835mm 855mm Weight 167kg 177kg Fuel Tank 12 litres 14.5 litres The Suzuki V-Strom trumps the KTM Adventure in terms of its wheelbase, ground clearance, and weight. However, the difference is very negligible. The KTM Adventure has a larger fuel tank and its seat height is also taller. Powertrain Suzuki V-Strom SX KTM 250 Adventure Engine 249cc oil-cooled single-cylinder 248.8cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder Power 26.5hp at 9300rpm 29.9hp at 9000rpm Torque 22nm at 7300 rpm 24nm at 7500rpm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed

Both the bikes borrow a 250cc engine from their respective siblings. The V-Strom gets an oil-cooled engine whereas the KTM is liquid-cooled. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed gearbox. However, the KTM has an upper hand when it comes to power.

Mechanicals

Both the bikes get 19-inch wheels in the front and 17-inch wheels at the back. The brakes are similar too with both of them deploying disc brakes for the front and rear paired with dual-channel ABS. However, the KTM has the ability to turn off ABS at the rear wheel, unlike the Suzuki.

The V-Strom gets a telescopic fork suspension on the front and a mono-shock at the rear. On the other hand, the Duke gets an upside-down fork with mono-shock at the rear. The KTM Adventure offers a much longer suspension travel for the front and rear which will make it better on and off the road.

Features

The KTM 250 Adventure comes with a proper TFT instrument console, instead of the LCD console on Duke 250 and switchable ABS.

The Suzuki V-Strom offers much more features such as LED lights for the front and rear and a fully-digital instrument cluster that will get Bluetooth-connected features enabled by the Suzuki ride connect app. Some features of the cluster include turn-by-turn navigation and important notification alerts. It also comes with a USB charger.