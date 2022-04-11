Trending: 
Kia Sonet MY22 With More Safety Features To Launch Soon!
Home News Suzuki V-Strom SX Vs KTM 250 Adventure: Specs And Features Compared

Suzuki V-Strom SX Vs KTM 250 Adventure: Specs And Features Compared

|
Added in: News
Follow Motoroids on Goolge News

Suzuki took everyone by surprise launching the V-Strom SX 250 without any hints whatsoever. Based on the Gixxer 250, the V-Strom SX 250 aims to offer a good balance between everyday usability and fun-to-ride characteristics. The V-Strom has quite a lot of competition, however, one bike that it comes pretty close to is the KTM Adventure 250. Let’s see how they stack up against each other:

Suzuki v strom sx vs ktm adventure 250 (1)

Price

At ₹2.12 lakh, the Suzuki V-Strom SX is ₹23,000 cheaper than the KTM Adventure. The Suzuki also gets more equipment than the KTM. If you’re looking for something that is value-for-money, the Suzuki is a no-brainer. However, the KTM Adventure is much superior when it comes to mechanicals. Hence, enthusiasts are better off with the KTM.

Dimensions

Suzuki V-Strom SXKTM 250 Adventure
Wheelbase1440mm1430mm
Ground Clearance205mm200mm
Seat Height835mm855mm
Weight167kg177kg
Fuel Tank12 litres14.5 litres

The Suzuki V-Strom trumps the KTM Adventure in terms of its wheelbase, ground clearance, and weight. However, the difference is very negligible.  The KTM Adventure has a larger fuel tank and its seat height is also taller.

Suzuki v strom sx vs ktm adventure 250 side (1)

Powertrain

Suzuki V-Strom SXKTM 250 Adventure
Engine249cc oil-cooled single-cylinder248.8cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder
Power26.5hp at 9300rpm29.9hp at 9000rpm
Torque22nm at 7300 rpm24nm at 7500rpm
Gearbox6-speed6-speed

Both the bikes borrow a 250cc engine from their respective siblings. The V-Strom gets an oil-cooled engine whereas the KTM is liquid-cooled. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed gearbox. However, the KTM has an upper hand when it comes to power.

KTM Adventure 250 MY22 BLUE (2) (1)

Mechanicals

Both the bikes get 19-inch wheels in the front and 17-inch wheels at the back. The brakes are similar too with both of them deploying disc brakes for the front and rear paired with dual-channel ABS. However, the KTM has the ability to turn off ABS at the rear wheel, unlike the Suzuki.

V Strom SX (Glass Sparkle Black)

The V-Strom gets a telescopic fork suspension on the front and a mono-shock at the rear. On the other hand, the Duke gets an upside-down fork with mono-shock at the rear. The KTM Adventure offers a much longer suspension travel for the front and rear which will make it better on and off the road.

Features

The KTM 250 Adventure comes with a proper TFT instrument console, instead of the LCD console on Duke 250 and switchable ABS.

KTM 250 adventure lcd display

The Suzuki V-Strom offers much more features such as LED lights for the front and rear and a fully-digital instrument cluster that will get Bluetooth-connected features enabled by the Suzuki ride connect app. Some features of the cluster include turn-by-turn navigation and important notification alerts. It also comes with a USB charger.

News
,
Read More »
Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Categories

Archives

Tag

2015 (37) Audi (89) audi india (56) auto expo 2014 (120) auto expo 2014 live (36) bajaj (46) bmw (104) featured (72) ferrari (57) ford (70) ford ecosport (46) ford india (61) Harley Davidson (54) hero motocorp (76) honda (125) hyundai (98) india (46) Interesting (80) jaguar (60) Kawasaki (40) KTM (56) lamborghini (52) Land Rover (57) launch (51) Mahindra (138) Maruti Suzuki (112) mercedes (48) mercedes benz (71) mercedes benz india (40) motoroids (54) News (446) nissan (53) nissan india (37) Review (49) royal enfield (42) sales (75) skoda (44) SUV (38) suzuki (42) tata motors (132) toyota (58) Video (53) volkswagen (77) Volkswagen India (46) Yamaha (83)
 