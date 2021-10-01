Maruti Suzuki XL5 Spotted Testing!

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the top-selling cars of India thanks to its image of a no-nonsense practical hatchback. However, Maruti is now looking to increase its appeal by launching a more premium version of the popular hatchback which would be sold via their Nexa outlet. It is also rumored that the XL5 will be rebadged as a Toyota too. Let’s take a look at everything that we can expect with the new XL5:

Suzuki XL5: What to expect?

The XL5 features a whole host of exterior changes to differentiate it from the standard Wagon R. The front features a new bumper that houses the headlamps. It also sports fog lamps on the lower half which are housed in a black air dam like element. One can also notice the LED DRLs as well which is placed where your conventional headlamps would be. The piano black single-piece grille house the Suzuki grille. Move on the side and you will notice the 15-inch alloy wheels which are seen on the Suzuki Ignis. The rear houses LED taillamps and an LED high-mounted stop lamp. The bumpers are also tweaked with vertically placed reflectors and the same piano black element seen on the front bumper.

The interiors will be more or less similar to the current standard Wagon R. It might feature an all-black theme like the XL6. It may sport some new materials and features as well to justify the premium price tag. The XL5 will use the same powertrains which are available in the standard Wagon R. The 1.0-liter petrol engine is rated at 67 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm torque at 3,500 rpm while the 1.2-liter engine delivers 82 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm torque at 4,200 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual or an AMT. However, one cannot rule out the possibility of an electric powertrain for the future Wagon R lineup as Maruti Suzuki is also currently testing the electric Wagon R in India.

A Toyota Version in the works?

The XL5 has also been spotted many times sporting a Toyota badge as well. The Baleno and Vitara Brezza are already sold as the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser respectively by Toyota. Toyota could launch the XL5 under a new name going by how successful the other rebadged cars have been.