Mahindra XUV700 Prices Revealed! Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Mahindra has finally revealed the prices of the entire range of the XUV700. Mahindra has also revealed that the test drives of the much-awaited SUV are going to start from October 2nd. With bookings starting on 7th October, the prices revealed are applicable only for the first 25,000 bookings. Let’s take a look at all the variants and their prices:
MX Series
The MX series will sit at the bottom of the XUV700 range. The MX range is available only with 5 seats and a manual transmission. The MX series will get an option of mStallion petrol engine and the mHawk diesel engine in the 155hp tune.
Some of the feature highlights include an 8-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, android auto, smart door handles. LED taillamps, steering mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable ORVMS with turn indicators, day and night IRVM, and 17-inch steel wheels.
|Petrol
|Diesel
|₹11.99 lakh
|₹12.49 lakh
Adrenox Series
The Adrenox series offers all the bells and whistles with extensive options in the XUV700 range. The variants and feature highlights in the Adrenox series are as follows:
AX3
It gets dual 10.25 inch HD screens for the infotainment system as well as the instrument cluster, built-in Amazon Alexa, Wireless android auto and apple car play, Adrenox Connect with 60+ connected features, clear-view headlamps, LED DRLs, 6 speakers and sound staging, rear wiper, LED DRLs and front fog lamps and lastly 17-inch steel wheels with covers. The AX3 gets the option of 7 seats only for the diesel manual variant for ₹60,000.
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Manual
|₹13.99 lakh
|₹14.59 lakh/ ₹15.19 lakh
|Automatic
|₹15.59 lakh
|₹16.19 lakh
AX5
The AX5 adds a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, ESC, driving modes(diesel only), curtain airbags, LED clear view headlamps, sequential turn indicators, and cornering lamps. The AX5 also has an option of 7 seats for ₹60,000 extra for all variants except the petrol automatic variant.
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Manual
|₹14.99 lakh/ ₹15.59 lakh
|₹15.59 lakh/₹16.19 lakh
|Automatic
|₹16.59 lakh
|₹17.19 lakh/ ₹17.79 lakh
AX7
The top of the line AX7 offers an advanced driver assistance system, push-button start/stop, rear parking camera, driver drowsiness alert, smart clean zone air purifier, dual-zone climate control, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, automatic lights, automatic wipers, leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, 6-way power-adjustable seat with memory function and side airbags. The AX7 is available only with a 7 seat option.
The AX7 diesel automatic can also be equipped with AWD for an additional ₹1.3 lakh. Lastly, the AX7 automatic variants can be equipped with the Luxury pack which adds a 12 speaker 3D sound system by Sony, driver knee airbag, keyless entry, electrically deployed smart door handles, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic parking brake, and wireless charging.
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Manual
|₹17.59 lakh
|₹18.19 lakh
|Automatic
|₹19.19 lakh
|₹19.79 lakh
|Automatic AWD
|N.A.
|₹21.09 lakh
|Automatic Luxury Pack
|₹20.99 lakh
|₹21.59 lakh
Powertrain options
The XUV700 will come with two engine choices with both offering a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The first engine is a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged Mstallion petrol engine which produces 200hp and 380nm of torque.
The next engine is the 2.2 litre 4-cylinder Mhawk diesel engine. The diesel engine will get two states of tune. The first will be 155hp and 360nm of torque for lower variants. The higher state of tune will be 185hp and 420nm of torque for higher variants. The diesel automatic variant gets a higher torque output of 450nm.