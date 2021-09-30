Mahindra XUV700 Prices Revealed! Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Mahindra has finally revealed the prices of the entire range of the XUV700. Mahindra has also revealed that the test drives of the much-awaited SUV are going to start from October 2nd. With bookings starting on 7th October, the prices revealed are applicable only for the first 25,000 bookings. Let’s take a look at all the variants and their prices:

MX Series

The MX series will sit at the bottom of the XUV700 range. The MX range is available only with 5 seats and a manual transmission. The MX series will get an option of mStallion petrol engine and the mHawk diesel engine in the 155hp tune.

Some of the feature highlights include an 8-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, android auto, smart door handles. LED taillamps, steering mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable ORVMS with turn indicators, day and night IRVM, and 17-inch steel wheels.