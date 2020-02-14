Tata Motors Bags Order To Supply Tigor EVs To Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd

Tata Motors through its partnership with Uttar Gujarat Vij Company will deploy Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, as a part of its tender with EESL. The first batch of Tata Tigor EVs were flagged off today by the Minister of Energy, Saurabhbhai Patel and Mahesh Singh, Managing Director, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. along with dignitaries from Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. and Tata Motors.

Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving the electric mobility in the country. The company is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to create an e-mobility ecosystem, Tata uniEVerse. The Tigor EV comes with a range of 213 kms, certified by ARAI, offers an enhanced driving range, low cost of ownership, connectivity, the comfort of a sedan and zero tailpipe emissions. The manufacturer’s latest launch, the Nexon EV is a proper electric vehicle which offers a practical range of 312 kilometres on a single charge (claimed) and has been priced to tempt traditional car buyers towards electric mobility. At the Auto Expo 2020 which went by, Tata Motors also resuscitated the Sierra SUV. Although showcased in a concept form, the Sierra was showcased as an electric-powered example and could be introduced with a battery and a motor, whenever a production model makes it to dealerships.

Powering the Tigor EV is a 72V, 3-Phase AC induction motor. This motor gives a power output of 41 PS and twisting force of 105 Nm. While the figures may sound quite low, those electric motors produce torque instantly, making them quick, despite low power figures on paper. The Tigor EV takes 12 seconds to reach 60 kmph from a standstill and has a top speed of 80 kmph. Charging the car up to 80% would take 6 hours with a normal charger and 2 hours if done with a fast charger.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “We are delighted to partner with Uttar Gujarat Vij Company ltd. (UGVCL) for introducing zero-emission vehicles in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad. Tata Motors has always been at the forefront of developing sustainable and responsible mobility solutions for India and this order is a testament of our commitment to bring EV solutions closer to our customers. We are determined to drive adoption of electric vehicles in the country, thereby supporting government’s vision 2030.”