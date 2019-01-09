Maruti Suzuki Teases The New 2019 WagonR

Maruti Suzuki has just released a teaser image of the new generation WagonR. The carmaker calls it the big new WagonR and we believe it to be larger than its predecessor as seen in the spy images. The new generation update, will also give this humble hatchback a much more premium appeal, widening the customer base of this car. Another interesting change the new WagonR will see is an additional engine option. Apart from the old 1-litre 3-pot petrol motor, the new WagonR would also be equipped with a more refined 1.2-litre 4 pot motor from the Ignis and the Swift. The car will make its debut on the 23rd of January, 2019.

The teaser image showcases the rear three-quarters of the car from a low angle. We see some major design highlights of the car. The taillights have been redesigned to and now are closer to the roof line. Adding to the premium appeal is a blacked-out piece on the C-pillar which gives the car a floating roof design. The wider C-pillar also confirms that boot space will be more than what is available in the existing car.

Talking about the premium factor, the interior of the car has been overhauled as well. Top variants will get a touchscreen infotainment system, while a better finished dual tone interior will make it through all trim levels. Expect safety features like ABS with EBD, driver side airbag, speed alarm and more to come as standard. Steering mounted controls, a anew instrument cluster and dual airbags will be offered on the Zxi trim, which will widen the choice for the new Wagon R’s customer. Be ready to witness round 2 of the tall boy wars between this car and the newly launched Hyundai Santro.