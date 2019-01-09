Bikes and Scooters With LED Headlights Under INR 1 Lakh

LED lights are all the rage these days. If they offer any better illumination than traditional halogen bulbs, is a topic for another day. But what was reserved only for fancy, upmarket vehicles until now, LED illumination is slowly making headway into the mass market. Fancy buying a two-wheeler which comes equipped with this new tech? Here’s a list where all these bikes and scooters with LED headlights can be bought for less than a hundred thousand Indian Rupees. Scroll down to choose your pick.

As the name suggests, the beloved Activa is now in its fifth generation of production. Honda’s best selling scooter has been equipped with LED illumination as a part of this 5th generation upgrade. Easy to move around with, the Activa is a very practical machine and has been one of the most successful gear less scooters in our market.

110 cc

8 hp/9 Nm

INR 53,900 onwards

For those who want a bit more from their Activa. The Activa 125 is powered by a larger 125 cc motor. The Activa 125 was also one of the first scooters to get the AHO feature, which was made compulsory for BS IV compliant bikes. To keep that extra bit of power in check, the Activa 125 also comes with a disc brake up front.

125 cc

9 hp/10.54 Nm

INR 59,900 onwards

Honda’s offering to the premium scooter market, the Grazia is powered by the same 125 cc engine seen in the Activa 125. Being targetted towards a younger audience, the Grazia comes with various features like a digital instrument console, eco indicator and even a mobile phone charger. Just like the Activa 125, even the Grazia comes with a disc break in the front.

125 cc

9 hp/10.54 Nm

INR 59,922 onwards

A maxi style scooter with a 125 cc engine, the Burgman Street is a scooter that scores big on practicality. It also features an all-digital instrument console which provides the rider with a ton of information. It even comes with tubeless tyres from the factory with CBS. A spacious floorboard also has a unique angle floor rest which allows a rider to stretch their legs for a more comfortable riding experience.

125 cc

8.7 PS/10.2 Nm

INR 68,354

Sitting at the top of the Jupiter line-up, the Grande was launched not too long back. The bike also gets a digital-analogue instrument console. The scooter is also offered in various variants including one with an optional disc brake and a windscreen. The scooter is aimed towards the premium segment and gets vibrant colour schemes and a premium quality seat to match that.

110 cc

8 hp/7.9 Nm

INR 55,936 onwards

A commuter which is meant to offer more style and sportiness than your average 150cc bike. The Honda Xblade is a bike for those who want their commute to be engaging and not just a boring trip from point A to point B. Equipped with an all-digital instrument console, the XBlade provides the rider with information like gear selected and even has a clock.

160 cc

14.12 PS/13.9 Nm

INR 79,768 onwards

An all-electric scooter from the Okinawa brand, the Praise can achieve a speed of up to 75 kmph on pure electricity. With a claimed range of 170 km to 200 km for every charge, the Praise will keep all your range anxieties away. The scooter comes packed with technological features as well. Some of the features coming with the scooter are Anti-theft function, keyless start option, remote locking and a mobile charging point.

1000 Watt motor

3.5 hp/40 Nm

INR 69,789

Honda Aviator

The Honda Aviator got an LED headlamp for the 2018 model year. The Aviator was made as a premium offering to the 110 cc scooter segment and was one of the first scooters to be made available with a disc brake up front. The scooter also gets a telescopic suspension on the front which makes it ride much better than the Activa.

110 cc

8 hp/9 Nm

INR 57,580 onwards

The sporty little brat from Honda. The Dio also got an update with an all LED headlamp and a bunch of some ergonomic and cosmetic changes. The design of the scooter, with its apron placed headlamps, have always been a hit with youngsters. The bike also comes fitted with Honda’s combi braking system which makes it safer to stop in case of panic braking.

110 cc

8.11 PS/8.91 Nm

INR 52,137 onwards

If you’re after a 160 cc Honda and the X-Blade’s or the CB Unicorn 160’s styling doesn’t cut it for you, the Honda CB Hornet 160R is for you. It is also slightly more powerful than the aforementioned bikes and is probably the most aggressive looking Honda motorcycle in their India portfolio. Like the XBlade, this too now lights up the road ahead in white.