Maruti Suzuki Starts Global Exports of Victoris SUV as ‘Across’: Over 100 Markets Targeted

Maruti Suzuki has made a significant yet understated move on the global stage. The company has started exporting its premium SUV, the Victoris, which is an important moment not only for the brand, but also for Indian-made vehicles as a whole. The first consignment (over 450 units) has already left Indian shores from the Mundra and Pipavav ports. On international markets the Victoris will be sold under a different name. It will be called the Maruti Suzuki Across.
This SUV is not intended for one or two regions. Maruti Suzuki is looking to export the Victoris to more than 100 countries and regions across the world. The major focus areas are Latin America, Middle East and Africa where the demand for reliable, well-built SUVs is still growing. This export move goes well in Maruti Suzuki’s long existing Make in India, Make for the World vision.
What makes this milestone more meaningful is the fact that Victoris is fully developed and manufactured in India. It reflects the increasing confidence in Indian engineering and manufacturing standards. The SUV has already proved itself in terms of safety too, with a five-star rating from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. That itself gives it a good credibility in the world markets where safety standards are becoming stricter year by year.
The Victoris was introduced in India in September 2025 and has since established a solid reputation for itself. It was also showcased in the Japan Mobility Show 2025, which placed it front and center to global audiences. Adding to its credentials, the SUV has won the Indian Car of the Year award for 2026, further adding to the product’s image as a well-rounded product.
Key points at a glance
- The Victoris will be sold as the Maruti Suzuki Across overseas
- Exports begin with a first lot of more than 450 units
- Planned for over 100 global markets
- Key regions are: Latin America, Middle East, Africa
- Five Star Safety Rating by Global NCAP & Bharat NCAP
- Winner of ICOTY 2026
In the bigger picture, the export of Victoris is a sign of how far Maruti Suzuki has come. From being mainly a domestic player, it is now gradually building a global footprint with products manufactured in India and accepted globally.