MG Majestor Launch Date Confirmed: New Flagship SUV to Take on Fortuner on Feb 12, 2026

MG has finally put a date to one of its most talked-about SUVs. The MG Majestor will be launched in India on February 12, 2026, and it is slated to be the brand’s new flagship product. First exhibited at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, the Majestor has been turning heads ever since, mostly because it sits above the Gloster and directly targets heavyweights such as Toyota Fortuner.
From the outside, the Majestor has no secret about its intentions. It is big, upright and very boxy with the kind of road presence buyers in this segment expect. The front is dominated by a large rectangular grille in gloss black finish. Slim LED daytime running lamps sit high up near the bonnet line, while the main headlamps are stacked vertically on the bumper. Thick cladding around the bumper and silver accents give it a tough SUV look.
Along the sides, the shape is familiar, especially if you have seen the Gloster, or the Maxus D90 sold overseas. There is a strong shoulder line, chunky wheel arch cladding and blacked-out elements such as door handles and roof rails. The Majestor rides on dual tone 19 inch alloy wheels.Towards the rear, the SUV gets connected LED tail lamps , a black bumper and twin exhaust tips that give it a more premium and aggressive finish.
MG did not exhibit the cabin at the Expo but test vehicles have revealed a layout closely associated with the Maxus D90. Expect a large 12.3-inch floating touchscreen, digital driver display of similar size and a clean dashboard with soft-touch materials. A grab handle for the front passenger is to be expected as well. Like the Gloster, the Majestor will have 3 rows of seating.
Being positioned above the Gloster, the feature list is expected to be even richer. Based on what MG already offers, buyers can expect a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, wireless charging, a premium sound system, powered and heated front seats and possibly a massage function for the driver.
When it comes to performance, the Majestor is supposed to share its powertrain with the Gloster. This means 2.0 litre diesel engine in single and twin turbo forms, combined with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The twin-turbos version will probably produce around 216 horsepower and close to 480 Nm of torque. Both 4×2 and 4×4 are expected, depending on the variant.
The SUV is likely to be priced higher than the Gloster, which currently ranges from Rs 38.33 lakh to Rs 42.49 lakh ex-showroom. With that, the Majestor will go head-to-head with the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq and the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron.
To sum it up, the MG Majestor looks like MG’s attempt to go one step further than before. It builds on what the Gloster already does well, adds more presence, premium appeal and offers buyers another strong option in the full-size SUV space.