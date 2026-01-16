Kia Syros HTK EX Launched: LED Lights and Sunroof at Rs 9.89 Lakh Makes It the Sweet Spot

Kia has strengthened its Syros lineup in India with the launch of a new HTK EX variant. Priced at Rs 9.89 lakh for the petrol and Rs 10.64 lakh for the diesel, this variant fits perfectly between the HTK (O) and HTK+ trims. It is intended for buyers who are seeking a few premium touches without spending too.
What makes the HTK EX important is how much it adds for the money. At a premium of around Rs 50,000 above the HTK (O), this trim brings in features that were earlier restricted to much higher variants. The largest highlight is the complete LED lighting package. LED headlamps, LED DRLs and LED tail-lamps are now available at a much lower price point, reducing the gap between entry-level and premium-looking variants.
The HTK EX is available with both engine options offered on the Syros. Buyers can choose between the 1.0 litre turbo-petrol that produces 120 PS and 172 Nm or the 1.5 litre diesel producing 116 PS and 250 Nm. Both engines are mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox in this trim. Automatic options remain reserved for higher variants.
On the outside, the Syros HTK EX is sharper than the trims below it. The petrol version receives 16-inch double-tone alloy wheels and the diesel carries forward the wheels from the HTK (O). The boxy look, upright stance and unique lighting configuration remain unchanged, which makes sense since the Syros already stands out in a crowded segment.
Inside the cabin, the HTK EX has much in common with higher variants. It gets a 12.3 inch touchscreen along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument cluster and a six-speaker audio system. A single pane sunroof is also included in the package, along with rear AC vents, manual climate control and powered ORVMs with auto-fold and LED indicators.
Safety is another strong point. The HTK EX comes with six airbags as standard, along with ESC, hill-start assist, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors, a rear camera and rear ISOFIX child seat mounts. The Syros has already scored a five-star rating in Bharat NCAP tests, which adds to the peace of mind.
With this addition, Kia Syros range now comes in seven trims priced from Rs 8.67 lakh to Rs 15.94 lakh. It competes directly with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq and Kia Sonet.
In short, the Syros HTK EX seems like a smart move. It has the same engines and safety, but adds the kind of features that most buyers actually notice everyday. For those who wish to have a well-equipped Syros without having to step into the higher price-bands, this trim makes a lot of sense.