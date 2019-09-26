Aston Martin DBX SUV Will Be Powered By A Twin-Turbo V8

British carmaker Aston Martin has revealed more details about its SUV, the DBX, ahead of its full unveiling in December 2019. The carmaker’s first-ever SUV is in its final stages of development and will be powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine which is sourced from Mercedes-AMG and will send the power to all four wheels. For the DBX, the engine, which also powers some other Aston Martins, is tuned so that power figures go up from 503hp to 542hp and it produces 700Nm of peak torque.

Official performance figures are not yet revealed, but testing records prove that the DBX will be capable of a top speed which will be close to the magic 300 km/h mark. Aston Martin claims that the DBX underwent high-performance track evaluations at Silverstone and everybody’s favourite, the Nürburgring. It was also fielded at a Welsh Rally stage and Aston Martin mentions that while conducting durability testing at the demanding Nürburgring, the DBX has delivered cornering speeds at par with the brand’ most focussed sports car, the Vantage. At the same time, the DBX achieved braking figures greater than the marque’s Super GT and the DBS Superleggera. This brutal combination of performance for an SUV has already seen Aston Martin’s engineering team regularly achieve sub-8-minute Nordschleife lap times during their regular testing regime.

Development prototypes of the all-new machine were made to face the world’s harshest environments, from the frozen Arctic and scorching deserts of the Middle East to high Alpine passes and the high-speed demands of the German autobahnen and the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The DBX will be built at Aston Martin Lagonda’s St Athan facility; a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant that will ultimately become the ‘Home of Electrification’ when the marque’s fully-EV models enter production.

The exhaust note of the DBX SUV is tuned by an acoustic team to deliver deep bass with increasing mid-tones. Matt Becker, Chief Design Engineer, Aston Martin commented, “We have concentrated our work to ensure that the calibration and tune of this 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 delivers both the everyday usability and refinement expected by SUV owners. However, we have also focused heavily on matching that with the engaging driving dynamics that are commanded by our brand and inherent in every AstonMartin and early indications of the car’s overall performance have been incredibly promising.”