Maruti Suzuki Rolls Out Guidelines For Service Centres And Workshops

The country’s biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a set of detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for its vast network of over 3800 service centres across 1914 cities. These SOPs are devised to ensure safety and wellbeing of the customers and staff.

They adhere to all the advisories and guidelines stipulated by the State and Central Governments. Maruti Suzuki Service centres would be operational with the adherence to SOPs across the locations cleared for starting operations as per the Government’s lockdown guidelines.

The key measures include:

Training of Workshop Staff

The workshop staffs have been trained rigorously on new guidelines on safety and hygiene measures for the safety of customers and themselves. More than 80,000 staffs have been trained on safety guidelines.

Also Read: The Toyota Urban Cruiser: More Than A Rebadged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza?

Health Monitoring of Workshop Staff

The workshop staff will be thoroughly monitored for their health as their safety and well-being are of paramount importance. This will also ensure the customer’s safety since the workshop staff is the frontline interface. All workshop staffs have been recording their health parameters through a dedicated wellness app. This app works in conjunction with the Government of India’s Aarogya Setu app to track the health status of all workshop staff.

Online Service – Minimise customer – Staff interaction

The entire network will adopt contactless service processes through increased digitisation. Online booking platforms in form of website & Maruti care app, remote capturing of customer demanded repairs, online approval of job card, E-Invoicing, web-based capturing of customer post service feedback will happen through mobile while insisting digital mode of payment. Paperless digital service manual introduced to eliminate common and shared touchpoints.

Workshop Preparedness

Keeping in mind customer safety, the service staff have been trained to always wear protective safety gear and greet customers with Namaste instead of handshakes. The sanitization of the car keys and vehicles will happen at both the pickup and drop by the associate. To ensure safety and hygiene in operations necessary changes have been incorporated in more than 20 operational processes in the customer and vehicle journey during service at the workshop. The service advisors will follow strict caution and use disposable seat cover, steering cover and gear lever knob before sitting in the car. The vehicle and key will again be disinfected before handing over to the customer while maintaining social distance at all times.

If customers choose to come to the workshop, customer lounge will be disinfected at regular intervals with the availability of hand sanitizers across multiple locations at the service centres. However, the opening of service centres will depend on permission from local authorities.

Staying Relevant to Customer

MSIL has reached out to customers on advisories of how to maintain the vehicle in lockdown time and as a gesture of support, MSIL Service extended its Warranty/Extended Warranty, Free Services etc. benefits till June 30th, 2020 which will benefit more than eight lac customers. Priority delivery of vehicles stuck at workshops due to lockdown being planned. MSIL is working with complete chain for ensuring parts availability as soon as workshop operations are restored. As per approval from competent authorities, more than 2000 MSIL workshops are already active to take care of customer service needs across 1100 cities.