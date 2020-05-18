Maruti Suzuki Resumes Production At Gurugram Facility

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, on Sunday said it would resume production at its Gurugram plant from today, i.e. May 18, after 57 days of closure due to the lockdown. The manufacturer had resumed work at its Manesar plant last week. Maruti had suspended production at the Gurugram plant since March 22, even before the first phase of lockdown was implemented.

The company’s Manesar facility has commenced operations on a single shift basis with up to 75 percent employees allowed currently. The company has said that it is awaiting government regulations for matters relating to the resumption of two shifts, increasing manpower and when the supply chain would become fitter.

In a statement issued by Maruti Suzuki on Sunday, the company said it will abide by all the government regulations and guidelines for safety measures during production work at the plant. Maruti Suzuki has chalked out an action plan for resuming operations post Covid-19 with a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) on maintaining social distancing, hygiene and employee safety.

Both Manesar and Gurugram plants have an installed capacity to churn out over 15.5 lakh vehicles per annum. The Gurgaon facility rolls out models like S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ignis and Super Carry light commercial vehicles. Whereas the Manesar plant, on the other hand, produces high selling models like Alto, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Ertiga and Baleno.

On April 22, the Haryana government had granted permission to Maruti Suzuki to restart its Manesar facility, but the company had said it will resume operations only when it can maintain continuous production and sell vehicles. The Gurugram district administration had allowed Maruti Suzuki to run the facility on a single shift basis while fixing the total number of employees at the plant at 4,696.

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki rolled out a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all of its network across India to follow. Maruti’s touchpoint network stretched to over 3,800 service centres across 1,914 cities. These SOPs have been devised for the safety of Maruti customers and staff, adhering to all advisories and guidelines stipulated by the State and Central Governments. With restrictions being eased out slightly, more and more automotive manufacturing companies have started their operations gradually. Various other carmakers in India like Hyundai, Toyota, Renault and Nissan have also announced the partial resumption of operations in the last few days.