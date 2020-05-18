Royal Enfield Classic 350, Bullet 350 And Himalayan Prices Hiked

Royal Enfield has increased prices of some of the most popular models in their portfolio including the BS6 Bullet 350, Classic 350 and Himalayan. This bump in price came shortly after they went through a transition to make their motorcycles BS6 compliant. Despite the hike in price, it can be concluded that their offerings will continue to attract good sales figures, all thanks to the popularity Royal Enfield enjoys in our market.

Revised prices:

Coming to the most affordable motorcycle in their portfolio, the BS6 Bullet 350 has received a minor price bump. The Bullet 350 EFI Black and Bullet 350 EFI Forest Green used to ask for Rs 1,27,750 and can now be yours for Rs 1,30,505. On the other hand, the Bullet X 350 EFi Silver and Bullet X 350 EFi Onyx Black are currently priced at Rs 1,24,338 against the previous tag of Rs 1,21,583. The Bullet X 350 ES Jet Black, Bullet X 350 ES Regal Red and Bullet X 350 ES Royal Blue are now available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 1,39,949 compared to the previous price of Rs 1,37,194. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Their most popular model, the Classic 350 Single-Channel ABS used to ask for INR 1.57 lakh and now, its price has been increased to INR 1,59,851. The BS6 compliant Classic 350 Dual-Channel ABS in Classic Black paint scheme previously retailed at ₹1,65,026 after the price hike, its new pricing stands at ₹1,67,780. Similarly, in Airborne Blue/Stormrider Sand, Gunmetal Grey, Chrome Black/Stealth Black paint schemes, the bike now costs ₹1,77,972, ₹1,81,327, and ₹1,84,482, respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Both the Classic 350 and Bullet 350 are powered by a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out 19.1hp of power along with 28Nm of torque.

Their ADV-tourer Himalayan isn’t spared from the price hike either as it was originally retailed at ₹1.87 lakh. Now, the bike costs ₹1.89 lakh. The Granite Black, Snow White, Sleet Grey colour options have been priced at ₹1.89 lakh, while the Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey cost ₹1.92 lakh. The remaining two Rock Red and Lake Blue colours demand the highest premium at ₹1.94 lakh. It is still powered by the same 411 cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine which churns out 24.3 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 32 Nm at 4,000-4,500 rpm.