Maruti Suzuki Records Strong Q2 and H1 FY 2025-26 Results with Record Exports and Highest-Ever Revenues

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has reported its second quarter (July-September) and first half (April-September) of the financial year 2025-26 financial results with a showing steady progress despite some challenges in the domestic market. The firm indicated that it recorded a combination of high export and highest sales revenue in the period, which indicates that it still leads in the Indian automotive industry.
During the second quarter of FY 2025-26, Maruti Suzuki’s domestic wholesales were 4,40,387 units, which is a 5.1 percent decrease over the same period of the previous year. The company attributed this to the fact that most customers delayed their purchases in anticipation of possible price adjustments in the event of the anticipated GST adjustments after September 22. Domestic figures were slightly down but exports were a totally different story. Maruti Suzuki registered its largest ever export volume in one quarter with 1,10,487 vehicles exported, this is a phenomenal growth of 42.2 percent year-on-year.
This increased demand in exports assisted the company to record a total sales volume of 5,50,874 units in the quarter, a slight growth of 1.7 percent over the same quarter last year. The company also registered its highest quarterly net sales of ₹ 4,01,359 million, compared to ₹ 3,55,891 million in Q2 FY 2024-25. The quarterly net profit increased to ₹ 32,931 million, which is an increase of 7.3 percent over the ₹ 30,692 million profit registered a year ago.
In the first half of FY 2025-26, the total sales of Maruti Suzuki were 10,78,735 units, of which 8,71,276 units were sold in India and 2,07,459 units were sold to the foreign markets. This export is the best the company has ever had in terms of export in a half year. The total sales volume in the first six months increased by 1.4 percent over the same period last year, which was largely driven by high increase of 39.9 percent in exports.
First half revenue was also promising. The company registered its highest net sales of half-yearly net sales of ₹ 7,67,606 million against ₹ 6,94,644 million in H1 FY 2024-25. The net profit of the same period has risen to ₹ 70,048 million as compared to ₹ 67,191 million last year.
The findings highlight the balanced growth strategy of Maruti Suzuki, with high export performance offsetting short-term weakness in the domestic market. The company still aims at increasing its presence in the world, launching new models, and enhancing its production efficiency.
Being the biggest carmaker in India, the financial results of Q2 and H1 FY 2025-26 of Maruti Suzuki demonstrate its capacity to address the changes in the market and remain able to provide value to both customers and shareholders.