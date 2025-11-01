Mahindra Posts Records in October 2025 with 1.2 Lakh Vehicle Sales and Unstoppable SUV Growth

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in October 2025, marking a strong milestone for the company. The automaker sold 1,20,142 vehicles in total including exports in the month, a 26 percent improvement over the same period last year. The figures indicate the steady growth trend of Mahindra in its SUV, commercial, and export segments.
The Utility Vehicle segment of Mahindra again took the lead in the domestic market with a record sale of 71,624 SUVs in October, which is a good 31 percent increase compared to the 54,504 units sold in October 2024. The total UV sales were 73,890 units including exports. The commercial vehicle segment also performed well with 31,741 units sold in the domestic market, which is an increase of 14 percent compared to the previous year of 27,828 units.
Commenting on the success, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, the CEO of the Automotive Division of Mahindra, stated,
“In October, we achieved SUV sales of 71,624 units, a growth of 31%, which is the highest
SUV sales we have clocked ever in a month! The total vehicle sales stand at 120,142
units, a 26% growth compared to the same month last year. October also saw the launch
of the new editions of Thar, Bolero & Bolero Neo.”
Breaking down the commercial vehicle sales, Mahindra registered 4,559 units of Light Commercial Vehicles below 2 tonnes with a growth of 16 percent and 2 to 3.5 tonne LCV with 27,182 units with a growth of 14 percent. The three-wheeler lineup of the company, including electric models, also fared well, with 12,762 units sold in October, which is 30 percent higher than the last year.
The export business of Mahindra also maintained its positive momentum with 4,015 units being exported to the international markets, which is a 15 percent increase compared to the 3,500 units that were exported in October 2024. The brand has already exported 24,318 vehicles year to date, which is 34 percent higher than the same period last year.
It was also the month when refreshed versions of some of the most popular models of Mahindra were launched, such as the Thar, Bolero, and Bolero Neo. These new versions have further spiced up the already successful SUV brand.
As demand is high and the festive season is fueling customer interest, the performance of Mahindra in October 2025 shows its increasing dominance in the SUV market and its consistent growth in all types of vehicles.