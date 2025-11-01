Nissan India Smashes Records in October 2025 with 45% Sales Surge and 1.2 Million Exports Milestone

Nissan Motor India had a very successful month in October 2025, recording its highest performance of the year. The company sold 9675 vehicles in total, marking a 45 percent month-on-month growth compared to September 2025. This comprises of 2402 units sold locally and 7273 units sold to the foreign markets. This growth was largely contributed by the high demand of the New Nissan Magnite particularly in the festive season. The recent GST rate cut announced by the Government of India also worked in favor of the company, as it contributed to increasing the level of customer confidence and sales.
In October, Nissan also celebrated a significant milestone by crossing 1.2 million vehicle exports from India. This achievement underscores the fact that the brand has been keen on the philosophy of Make in India, Make for the World. The Chennai plant remains one of the major global export centers of Nissan with cars being exported to over 65 countries worldwide.
Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, said,
“October has been a good month for Automotive Industry as well as Nissan Motor India, driven by festive cheer supported by the GST rationalization announced by the Govt. of India. The Nissan Magnite—our award-winning, GNCAP 5-star rated SUV with 40 standard safety features—continues to resonate strongly with customers nationwide. The added value of our 10-year Extended Warranty and GST benefits has further enhanced its appeal. The enthusiastic response to the KURO Special Edition and the new Metallic Grey variant reflects the deep emotional connection our customers share with the Nissan brand. Recently we’ve also expanded our CNG retrofitment program to include the Magnite BR10 EZ-Shift (AMT), offering an even greater flexibility and value to customers. We have been consistently focusing on month-on-month reduction in dealer inventory leading into the festive season, reflecting improved retail momentum and supply alignment. The NMIPL Network is now expanding to welcome the exciting upcoming product launches, which includes the much-awaited Nissan Tekton, a 7-seater B-MPV, and a 7-seater C-SUV with Dealer partners who are well-prepared and optimistic, anticipating a strong boost in customer engagement. With an expanding dealer network and a clear focus on delivering consistent brand experience, innovative & accessible mobility solutions, Nissan remains committed to delighting customers across India and in 65+ export markets under our ‘One Car, One World’ strategy.”
The new Metallic Grey color and the new KURO Special Edition have received great feedback from buyers, showing the strong emotional connection customers have with the Nissan brand. Nissan has also extended its CNG retrofitment program to the Magnite BR10 EZ-Shift (AMT) to provide more options and flexibility to the customers.
In preparation for upcoming launches, Nissan and its dealer partners have been actively managing inventory and aligning supply with retail demand.The company is now gearing up for three new model introductions, including the much-awaited Nissan Tekton, a 7-seater B-MPV, and a new 7-seater C-SUV.
With an expanding network of dealers and concentrating on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Nissan is determined to provide exciting and accessible mobility solutions. The New Nissan Magnite remains a powerful icon of Indian manufacturing prowess, and it is taking the brand vision of One Car, One World to the markets across the world.