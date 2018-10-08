Maruti Suzuki Reaches 3 Lakh Sales Mark With Its All New Dzire

Maruti Suzuki’s all-new 3rd generation Dzire has become the preferred choice of 3-lakh customers in just 17 months since its launch in May 2017. Expressing gratitude to customers for making Dzire successful, Mr R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (M&S) at Maruti Suzuki India said: “We launched the new Dzire with smooth sedan styling, plush and roomy interiors, superior overall comfort and advanced safety features. It has created an excitement among our customers. The sales of new Dzire shot up by 28% compared to the previous generation car.”

According to our internal research, the top reasons that have delighted Dzire customers in this avatar include the authentic sedan style and looks, coupled with comfortable drive and seating. Around 75% of the customers are pre-decided to buy Dzire when they visit Maruti Suzuki showrooms. The all-new Dzire offers an irresistible package with latest technologies such as the SmartPlay infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Through this Maruti has managed to record a monthly sales of up to 18,000 units. The new Dzire goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Xcent and the newly launched facelifted Ford Figo Aspire.

“The new Dzire meets the aspirations of young and indulgence seeking Indian customer. The testimony to it is 25% of customers have opted for the top variants, which are loaded with new features. The hugely popular Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology is available on more variants of the Dzire, starting from the V trim up to Z and Z+. Nearly 20% of buyers have chosen the automatic variant. We thank our customers for their tremendous support to all new Dzire,” Mr Kalsi added.