Benelli India Has Announced A 34% Reduction In Cost On Its After Sales Services

After the strategic partnership between Benelli and Adishwar Auto Ride India-Mahavir Group to market their products in India, they seemed to have taken a progressive step by offering a one-of-its-kinds special discount of 34% on after-sales services to its existing and potential customers.

Benelli’s announcement up to 34% cost reduction on service cost stems from their reassurance & confidence in their product quality and their intention to satisfy the customers’ needs. Through the nationwide campaign, the company has revised the service intervals from 4000 km/4 months of periodic service to 6000 km/6 months of periodic service. With the change in service schedule, the cost of servicing has dropped up to 34% and this benefit is offered to all existing customers owning Benelli motorcycles. Currently, the offer applies to the Benelli TNT25, TNT 300 TNT 302R TNT 600i TNT 600 GT and TNT 899 range of motorcycles.

“We have taken this decision after receiving feedback from several of our customers. Our on-going national service camp has allowed us to connect with Benelli owners from all over the country and we intend to make further changes to improve the overall Benelli ownership experience” said Vikas Jhabakh – Managing Director – Benelli India.

Benelli’s focus on localising 25% to 30% of the components remains intact and is looking at vendor development initiatives along with a huge expansion of supply chain management across the country. With India being the biggest market for two-wheelers and also witnessing a steady growth of the superbike segment, Benelli has strong plans to make an indigenous bike in India on the lines of the “Make in India” program. The localisation of the products will bring in the element of reasonable and competitive pricing to the customers and also gives an opportunity to export the superbikes to few other countries in the future.